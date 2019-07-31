If you shop wisely and plan ahead, gate admission to the Nebraska State Fair won’t take a big bite out of your wallet. Smart shoppers can also ride all day long on the carnival rides for $20, or ride all 11 days for $75.
For seniors, gate admission is straightforward. Every day of the fair, people 60 and older can get in for $5.
To get really good bargains, you need to act before the fair begins. Midnight Aug. 22 is an important deadline.
A great deal is the Hometown Pass. For $10, you get five gate admissions, which must be used between Monday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 29. To get that price, you must act before midnight Aug. 22.
Another pre-sale deal is $9 adult admission for any day of the fair.
At the gate, normal adult admission (for those 13 to 59) will be $6 on Aug. 26-29 and $12 the other days. In addition to being online, the gate deals may also be obtained at Pump & Pantry stores.
For kids age 6-12, the admission charge is $3 any day. Kids 5 and younger get in free every day.
The State Fair points out that the deals and bundles can save you between 35 and 75 percent.
Here are a couple of other deals for gate admission:
Fairabration Pass
If you buy before midnight Aug. 22, you can get 11 gate admissions for $88. They are good any day of the fair. You can divide them between friends, use them for a large group or bring your family more than once.
Statecation Pass
If you buy before midnight Aug. 22, you can get five daily admissions for $39. They are good any day of the fair.
Carnival deals
Once the fair begins, a carnival wristband — which allows you to ride all day for one day — will be $30. But if you act before midnight Aug. 22, you can get that wristband for $20. You may buy it online or at any Pump & Pantry.
A Mega Pass, priced at $75 and meant to be used by one person, allows you to ride carnival rides as much as you want for all 11 days. But you need to buy it before midnight Aug. 22.
At the fair, a Mega Pass is priced at $85. For $1, you’ll also be able to buy a coupon for any ride. A book of 20 coupons is $19.
A Date Night Pack, priced at $66, includes two adult admissions, two carnival wristbands and two food vouchers worth $10 each. That deal is available through midnight Aug. 22.
Concerts
This year’s fair includes 12 concerts at the Heartland Events Center. Nine of the shows are divided into three groups of three, or bundles.
You can buy a reserved bundle for $79, or a pit bundle for $129. Each bundle gives you admission to three shows. Fair gate admission is included.
A ticket to an individual concert is $48.
Here are the breakdowns of each bundle:
HOT COUNTRY: Brett Eldredge with special guest Devin Dawson, Maren Morris and Little Big Town.
RED DIRT: Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., Cody Jinks and Whiskey Myers with special guest Reckless Kelly.
ROCK: Theory of a Deadman, Bad Wolves, Halestorm.
Tickets to the other three concerts are $10 each. They are the Veterans Day Trace Adkins concert on Sept. 2, Christian artist Zach Williams on Aug. 29 and Older Nebraskans Day with the Drifters, Cornell Gunther’s Coasters and the Platters on Aug. 26.
The performers will be appearing on the Bristol Windows Stage in the Heartland Events Center.
For tickets, visit statefair.org.
The State Fair box office is now located in the Nebraska Building at Fonner Park.