Planting is moving quickly here in Nebraska.
Depending on the relative maturity of the crop and planting decisions for 2020, some producers may have started with corn and may be switching to soybeans in the coming weeks.
Residual pre-emergence herbicides are a great tool to have in your operation when planting soybeans, but they need to be applied prior to weed and crop emergence. Following label instructions will be important, especially if herbicides need to be incorporated via light tillage or activated with moisture.
If rain is not in the forecast within 10 days of the application and moisture is needed to activate the product, a light irrigation may be required. Many pre-emergent herbicides used in soybeans include a PPO inhibiting herbicide that could include the following active ingredients: flumioxazin, saflufenacil, and sulfentrazone.
These herbicide active ingredients are great for residual control in soybeans, but application timing around planting is critical. For the most part, these herbicides — typically seen in pre-mixes — can be applied pre-plant or three days after planting; but they must be applied prior to plant emergence.
If these herbicides are applied close to or after soybean emergence, injury will most likely occur. When using these PPO inhibiting herbicides, it is important to not irrigate when soybeans are cracking as they will absorb the chemical in the soil. If applications were made close to soybean emergence, scout fields to determine the severity of damage and if replanting is necessary. Damage will be very dependent on environmental conditions around emergence time.
More information on this topic can be found here: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2020/timing-critical-applying-ppo-inhibiting-pre-emergence-residual-herbicides-soybean.
Safety considerations
We have had beautiful weather over the last couple of weeks, but some field work has been trickier to complete, including making burndown or pre-plant herbicide applications.
Application timing is critical as we want to allow enough time for the herbicide to effectively manage weeds utilizing early season resources, including water, sunlight and soil nutrients needed for the cash crop. We also want to make timely early season herbicide applications, so we don’t potentially harm the emerging crop.
Unfortunately, application timing relies heavily on the weather. While we have not seen many rain delays over the past couple weeks, we have had several days with high wind speeds. We like to see pesticide applications made when wind speeds are between 3 and 7 mph. If wind speeds are less than 3 mph, the area may be experiencing a temperature inversion and we do not have enough mixing of air layers.
Making an application during this time can lead to long distance drift. Making a pesticide application above 10 mph can cause physical particle drift from the end of the sprayer and may lead to long distance pesticide movement.
It’s important to practice good application procedures to ensure the safety of any early season vegetation — including trees and shrubs—as well as the safety of homeowners and producers planting in neighboring fields.
Check the local forecast prior to making pesticide applications, wear the appropriate PPE during an application, communicate with people that may be growing specialty crops (i.e. grapes) prior to spraying, use drift reducing agents in the tank mix when necessary, and as always, read and follow all label directions when making a pesticide application this year.
Another thing to consider this time of year is making sure you wear the appropriate PPE when handling treated seed. In the rush of planting season, we sometimes forget to take the extra minute and put on the appropriate PPE when loading seed into the planter.
PPE might include wearing a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, chemical resistant shoes (and socks), chemical resistant gloves, and a face mask/respirator if working around large quantities of treated seed. If seed is already treated when you receive the bag, look at the seed tag to determine what PPE is required when handling their product.
Otherwise, talk with your local seed dealer/chemical rep to determine what seed treatments were used so you can look up appropriate PPE requirements on the label.
Weed guides available
As several pesticide trainings were canceled at the end of this year’s winter meeting season due to COVID-19, several private applicators were not able to receive their 2020 Guide for Weed, Disease and Insect Management in Nebraska publication.
This resource includes research-based information on managing different pests in Nebraska, nozzle selection, sprayer calibration, pesticide safety and managing noxious/invasive pests in the state.
Producers who were not able to get their book at this year’s training are encouraged to order/download a copy online at https://marketplace.unl.edu/default/ec130.html.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at (308) 324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.