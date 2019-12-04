Students in the Academy of Technical Sciences at Career Pathways Institute were able to see how their classroom learning applies to real-life situations during a tour of Hornady Manufacturing on Wednesday.
Jamie Kuebler, an English teacher at CPI, said 20 students toured Hornady Wednesday morning, with another 28 expected to tour the plant that afternoon. He said the tour was “all about the ‘why.’”
“It is difficult to get kids to buy into what we are doing and how it applies to them in the future if you do not show them what the end result is,” Kuebler said. “Getting kids to buy into reading and writing technical aspects is easier when they have an idea of what the end result will be. It is not an abstract thing we are teaching them to get ready for. It is something concrete that they can see and envision themselves in to try to make a better life for themselves.”
During the tour, the students were split into groups of eight and shown the plant. The tour guides explained to them how bullets are produced at Hornady and how different things on the floor run and work to make a successful product.
Junior Martin Solorzano, who is in the automotive pathway in the Academy of Technical Sciences, said the things he saw apply to what he is learning in his pathway at CPI.
“I am working on the engine stuff and there are probably similar tools here like ratchets, sockets and torque wrenches,” Solorzano said. “It was interesting to come out here today and see the whole process.”
Joel Aden, maintenance and tool room manager at Hornady, said Kuebler initially reached out to the company about doing a tour geared toward manufacturing and exposing students to real-life manufacturing.
Aden said the reason he agreed to the tour is because he saw a lot of himself in the students.
“I come from the same background as a lot of these kids,” he said. “I had a lot of opportunities when I was in high school, but a buddy of mine actually introduced me to a technical school and it changed my life. I would like to have an opportunity to change somebody’s life. If these kids do not know what they want to do, they don’t have exposure to what we are doing out here.”
Aden said the exposure the students got on the tour will help Hornady in the future as it looks to hire employees and continue the company’s legacy.
“Hornady is not just a manufacturing company. We also have business people here, media people and information technology people here,” he said. “We want to expose kids to that type of environment as much as possible. What it is is getting kids exposed to real-life situations.”
Kuebler said he hopes students walked away with “a concrete idea of what the goal is for why they should try, listen, learn and give their best effort while they are in school.”
“I don’t want them to have a question in their mind about opportunities that are available right here in Grand Island for them to be successful in whatever their career may be,” he said.
Solorzano said he plans to pursue an automotive career after high school. But after the tour, he now realizes he may have a career opportunity at Hornady.
