A Wisconsin woman was killed in an accident on Interstate 80 near Grand Island Sunday evening.
Mary L. Niedermeier, 72, of Madison, Wis., was killed in the accident, according to Deputy Jason Smith of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an injury accident on Sunday between a passenger vehicle and a semi near mile marker 307 eastbound, just past the Grand Island exit.
Upon arrival at the scene, one adult female was found to be deceased.
This is an ongoing investigation, with more details possibly being released later this afternoon.
