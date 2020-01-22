Wintry mix makes for slick roads

Freezing rain made for slick road conditions Tuesday night and Wednesday, and the treacherous weather will continue over the next couple of days with temperatures hanging around 32 degrees.
According to Phil Beda, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Hastings, a wintry mix of snow and rain will continue in the Grand Island area until about noon Wednesday.
Patchy fog will then move in with visibility being around one mile.
At about 8 p.m. Wednesday night, snow will move in and persist until Thursday evening with accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Wednesday the high should be around 37 degrees with a high of 36 Thursday.
Beda said the winds will be out of the south Wednesday at around 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.
Wednesday night, the wind will change to coming out of the north, northwest at around 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph.
Beda said that wind will remain the same direction Thursday at around 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.
Beda said that they mostly expect snow out of the system that will begin Wednesday night, but rain and sleet are possible.
Beda advised drivers to check the temperature and the 511 maps before they travel.
He also said that people traveling should take their time and leave earlier than normal and take normal precautions like using headlights.
Jeff Bahr also contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.