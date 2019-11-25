As Thanksgiving approaches on Thursday, one thing that area residents will not be thankful for is the winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Hastings for Tuesday and with more snow in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday and the holiday weekend.
The winter storm warning is effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The weather service said that heavy snow is expected through Tuesday with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, along with wind gusts as high as 45 mph for portions of central and south central Nebraska.
As folks prepare for the Thanksgiving weekend, the weather will make travel very difficult as there will be patchy blowing snow that will reduce visibility, especially Tuesday evening’s commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and power lines laden with the heavy snow.
People who brave the winter traveling conditions are urged to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in vehicles in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.
Snow estimates from the storm, according to the weather bureau, range from Ord, 7-9 inches; Loup City, 8-11 inches; Fullerton, 5-8 inches; Hastings, 5-9 inches; and Kearney, 6-10 inches.
Monday continued the warmer temperatures (mid 50s) with no precipitation, but as the day progresses, there will be increasing cloud cover. Northwest winds will continue, with speeds topping out near 15 mph around midday.
Going into Tuesday, the weather service said that a strong upper level storm system will be bringing increasing snow chances. The snow will be moderate to heavy snow and is expected to spread east across the entire area during the daytime hours. The storm will be diminishing during the late evening and overnight hours.
The heaviest amounts, NWS Hastings said, are expected to be roughly along and northwest of a line from Osceola to Alma, where amounts anywhere from 5 to 8 inches are forecast, though locally higher amounts are not out of the question. Lesser amounts are expected across southeastern areas.
Along with the snow, the storm will bring increasing north to northwest winds during the daytime hours. Winds will peak during the evening hours, when gusts near 45 mph are possible.
The snow is expected to come to an end by sunrise Wednesday, with the daytime hours Wednesday offering a brief break in precipitation. Additional precipitation chances return for Thanksgiving Day, and continue on through the upcoming holiday weekend. Those with travel plans this week need to be sure to stay up to date with the very latest forecasts, the weather service urges.
