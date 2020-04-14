Spring may have sprung, but winter is back as Grand Island, Hastings and other area communities are seeing the coldest week of April for the 125 years weather records have been kept, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
And snow is in the forecast, also.
According to the weather service, the projected six-day stretch of weather from Sunday, April 12, through Friday, April 18, is projected to average a daily average temperature of 36 degrees. That, according to the weather service, would average 14.2 degrees below the 30-year average.
If that projection is met, it would be colder than the previous record low average daily temperature of 38.1 degrees that was set in April of 2018.
Hastings will have a projected average daily temperature during the same time span of 35.7 degrees, which also be a record cold spell. That would put the projected daily average temperature during that six-day period at 35.7 degrees.
On Tuesday morning, Grand Islanders saw a morning low of 18 degrees with a wind chill of 9 degrees.
The cold spell started on Easter Day when snow, ice, cold temperatures and strong winds hit the area causing power outages through Grand Island and many other communities. The average daily temperature that day was 36 degrees, which was 13 degrees below the 30-year average.
On Monday, it was colder with the daily average temperature at 31 degrees, which was 19 degrees below the daily average temperature.
With a morning low of 18 degrees, on Tuesday the high was expected to be near 47, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
There’s a chance of sprinkles and flurries before midnight, then a chance of flurries between midnight and 1 a.m., with a low around 24. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
It will be warmer on Wednesday with a high of near 51 as the winds will be from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
On Wednesday night, there is a 30 percent chance of snow after 1 a.m., with a low around 29. Wind will be from the east northeast at around 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
On Thursday, there is a chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 1 p.m. then a chance of rain after 1 p.m., with a high near 42. Winds will be east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
On Thursday night, there is a chance of rain before 9 p.m. then a chance of rain and snow between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., then a chance of snow after 10 p.m., with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
On Friday, it will be warmer with a high near 49 and a low around 30.
The weekend weather will be more spring like as Saturday’s high at around 62 with a morning low of 39. Sunday’s high will be near 63 with a low around 38.
Monday, the high looks to be near 70.
Prior to this week’s record cold, on April 7, Grand Island had a record high temperature of 86 degrees was tied at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. That ties the old record of 86 set in 1988.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported on Monday that for the week ending April 12, topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 8 short, 84 adequate, and 7 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 7 short, 85 adequate, and 7 surplus.
Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 6 poor, 18 fair, 69 good, and 6 excellent.
Oats planted was 33 percent, well ahead of 11 last year, but behind 43 for the five-year average.
Emerged was 4 percent, near 1 last year and 8 average.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.