Peak winds in Wednesday’s morning’s storm hit 87 mph at 2:51 a.m. in Grand Island, according to Shauwn Rossi, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hastings.
There were peak winds of 54 mph from the thunderstorm that came through Grand Island around 7:45 a.m., Rossi said
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning as a result of the storm. Because of the dangerous conditions because of the strong winds and heavy rain, the Hall County Emergency Management sounded the sirens throughout the county at around 3 a.m.
NeRain weather observers reported Wednesday morning rainfall amounts of over 3 inches in the Dannebrog area; 2.76 inches in Ord; 2.70 inches in Elba; 2.45 inches in Loup City; Scotia had 2.40 inches; Elyria 2.04 inches; and reports of more than 2 inches in Grand Island.
The weather service issued a flash flood warning for southeastern Greeley County and northeastern Howard County as 3 to 4 inches of rain fell in that area. The warning includes the communities of Greeley, Wolbach and Cushing. The streams and drainage areas include Rock Creek, West Branch of Spring Creek and Spring Creek. The flash flood warning was until 10 a.m.
Because of the strong winds, there were reports of property damage in rural areas, such as overturned center pivots and downed power poles and large trees. There were also reports of crop damage because of the strong winds and hail from the storms.
Rossi said a complex of storms formed in South Dakota on Tuesday night and blossomed in the area overnight.
“There was just enough instability and rotation in the atmosphere that they were able to stay organize and produce some very strong winds,” Rossi said. “It is pretty significant anytime you get that strong of winds that cause damage.”
He said there was no tornado activity with the storm.
“But you don’t see close to 90 mph winds too often,” Rossi said.
Thunderstorms continued this morning in the area, but later diminished. The weather service said that high temperatures should reach the mid 80s to mid 90s. Stronger thunderstorms are expected again later tonight. Some of these storms could be capable of producing golf ball sized hail and wind gusts to 70 mph.