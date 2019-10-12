For Dr. Joshua Timothy Aitken, healing involves treating the whole person and not just what’s ailing them.
Aitken is the owner and operator of Wilderness Ridge Chiropractic at 3415 W State St. On Friday, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for his new business. He will begin seeing patients on Monday.
Aitken said he believes that humans were designed for a purpose and to complete a task “greater than ourselves.”
He said his mission is to help others “reach their full potential.”
“As a patient, it is seeing your own worth,” Aitken said. “As a doctor, it is not taking credit for strides made, but recognizing the inherent power within you, the patient. The roll in this process is ever-changing, yet the key component stands alone — heart.”
Aitken is a graduate of Centura Public Schools, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. He is trained in Specific Prone, diversified, Gonstead, Thompson, Flexion-Distraction and Activator techniques.
At Wilderness Ridge, Aitken provides care and help with conditions such as migraine headaches, neck pain, back pain, shoulder pain, sciatica, chronic pain, car accident injuries, herniated discs, sports injuries and much more.
“I am certain Wilderness Ridge Chiropractic can tailor a treatment plan to meet your specific needs,” he said.
He said it is his desire to be fully rooted in “your goodwill in all aspects.”
“My wish is that once you step into the office, you will clearly understand it is a safe place to discuss any health issue without judgment or ridicule,” Aitken said.
He said there is no chiropractic literature showing the treatment effects of a caring heart.
“Yet, without any uncertainty or ounce of hesitation, I can proudly say when the doctor turns the healing power over to you, the patient, through specific chiropractic care and an empathetic rapport, there will not only be better patient outcomes,” Aitken said. “You will leave the office feeling revived with a new spark for life, knowing someone actually is thoughtful of you.”
Aitken said the staff at Wilderness Ridge prides itself by providing a service orientated, patient-focused, holistic, and tailored approach of chiropractic care to patients of all ages.
“We are here to help you feel your best, so you can pursue any adventure that awaits,” he said.
Aitken said his primary method of care is the chiropractic adjustment.
“We utilize a caring, gentle and specific adjustment technique that is effective for patients of all ages,” he said.
He said the chiropractic adjustment relieves irritation from the nerves around the spinal cord, allowing these nerves to function properly.
“As long as the body’s nervous system is free of interference, the body can work at its optimal designed level,” Aitken said.
He said chiropractic care has helped millions of people recover from sickness, disease, and disability, and minimize the use of drugs and surgery in their lives.
Aitken said he knew before graduating from high school he wanted to do something on his own to help others.
“I knew that the best way to serve a patient is through my own practice,” Aitken said. “That way, I could determine how I wanted to handle care.”
Aitken said, being from the Grand Island area, it is important to treat everyone like family, “because they honestly are.”
Growing up in the Grand Island area has helped him to understand the community, which is vital in providing health care to an individual.
“It is important to treat people’s care is with honestly,” he said. “The only way to do that is to have my own practice.”
And having his practice, Aitken could design his office to reflect the area’s heritage and to be calming and relaxing.
One of the reasons he chooses chiropractic medicine was that he would be able to help heal patients with his hands. His office reflects that hands-on philosophy healing as many of the decorative items were crafted by himself.
“My practice is focused on hardworking men and women who give their best all day,” he said. “I am here to serve them.”
Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. For more information or to make an appointment, call (308) 675-2066. Wilderness Ridge as a Facebook page and a website at www.wildernessridgechiropractic.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.