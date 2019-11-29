For the bad weather enthusiast, this year’s Thanksgiving week and weekend was a feast of terrible weather that included more than 8 inches of snow, strong winds that created blizzard conditions, the temporary closing of Interstate 80 near Grand Island, sunshine, cold temperatures, freezing rain, rain, sleet and thunder.
That compares to last year’s Thanksgiving week and Black Friday when temperatures were in the 60s.
“The wild weather week continues with drizzle, rain showers, and even a little thunder possible today (Friday).” according to the National Weather Service in Hastings,
Temperatures returned to above freezing with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s Friday. For Black Friday shoppers, the pre-dawn temperatures hovered around the freezing mark, but didn’t deter the shopping frenzy. Precipitation was expected off and on throughout Friday, varying between drizzle and showers. The weather service said that a few places in the 36 county coverage area of NWS Hastings could also hear some thunder later in the afternoon. Winds began to pick up later towards the evening and continue to increase through the overnight hours and making for a windy day on Saturday.
The weather service there’s a high wind watch is in effect for Saturday, along with Friday’s winter weather advisory.
Very strong winds increasingly likely Saturday afternoon into overnight impacting travel, especially for lightweight and high profile vehicles. Winds will increase through the day on Saturday with wind gusts up to 55 60 mph, especially Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.
For Grand Island on Saturday there is a chance of rain before 4 p.m. then a chance of rain and snow between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of snow after 5 p.m.. The high will be near 40, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
On Saturday night, the low will be around 24, with a northwest wind 30 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Sunday’s high will be near 33, with a north northwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Sunday night’s low will be around 18.
Temperatures return to the 40s on Monday edging up to the 50s by mid-week with lows in the upper 20s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.