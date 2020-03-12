Whoopers and Hoopers Tournament

The 2020 Whoopers and Hoopers Tournament scheduled for March 20-22 has been cancelled. The Board of Directors and staff understand the hardship that this may cause to the local businesses. The Board feels the safety of the community should always come first.

A refund of team registration fees will be given to all those who have already paid.

For questions please contact Mikki Shafer, President, of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce at 402-461-8400.

