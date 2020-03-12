The 2020 Whoopers and Hoopers Tournament scheduled for March 20-22 has been cancelled. The Board of Directors and staff understand the hardship that this may cause to the local businesses. The Board feels the safety of the community should always come first.
A refund of team registration fees will be given to all those who have already paid.
For questions please contact Mikki Shafer, President, of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce at 402-461-8400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.