When COVID-19 first started spreading across Nebraska at the beginning of March, Grand Island Public Schools officials say they worked to stay ahead of the curve.
Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter said the district formed a pandemic plan team that first met on March 5. She said the team worked to “beef up” the district’s pandemic plan to be specific to COVID-19.
As of March 13, Dexter said the GIPS pandemic plan team had met at 3 p.m. each week day. She said the team includes approximately 20 team members who represent the district’s Leading for Learning, communications, facilities and finance, nutrition services, safety, personnel, and information technology teams.
Dexter, who has led the pandemic plan team since its inception, said when it first met on March 5, it talked about how its schools can remain open and about cleaning supplies, schedules and other things needed to do so.
Once GIPS made the decision to cease in-person learning and go to e-learning, she said the pandemic plan team began looking at a “real-specific to-do list of who does what” to give guidance to district staff in areas such as nursing, transportation, safety and security, and e-learning.
“We started out with, ‘How do we keep the buildings clean?’ and hand washing,” Dexter said. “Then it became, ‘OK, we are going to close,’ and then ‘We are closing for the rest of the school year.’ Now, we are trying to figure out how and when we reopen in the fall.”
Superintendent Tawana Grover said the district had to make some decisions “really quickly” and get a pandemic plan in place.
“What we wanted to do as an organization was to get real specific about this COVID-19 and see what our pandemic plan will be to address COVID-19 concerns,” she said. “We are so fortunate that we were already moving (on) it, because things were starting to move rather quickly at that point.”
On March 13, GIPS, along with the other schools in Grand Island, announced they would remain open. However, by March 15, the decision was made to close them for a period of time which has since been extended to the remainder of the school year.
In making the decision to close school, Grover said the district continued to follow the news on the spread of COVID-19. She said she was in contact with her fellow Grand Island school leaders who had decided to move to e-learning.
Grover said GIPS also wanted to get information from the local medical community and heard from local physicians who told her and other district officials about what they were seeing at hospitals and doctor’s offices.
“It really came down to the question of what we had to gain by going back to school,” she said. “What do we have to lose by going to school? When you think about that answer to that, we had a lot more to lose with a lot of people getting infected than what we had to gain. At that point, we were ready to make the call (to close school).”
Grover also credited the GIPS Board of Education for their support and trust, and for adopting resolutions to help the district get resources in place in a “timely and impactful manner.”
Dexter said that over the past two or three weeks, the GIPS pandemic plan team has focused on four priorities: e-learning, equity and access, social emotional and mental health supports, and food distribution.
“We have had a real focus on nutrition services and making sure we can provide food for 4,000 kids,” she said. “Our IT team has also been working to make sure that every kid has a laptop and access to the Internet. (Chief Financial Officer) Virgil (Harden) keeps us updated on the CARES Act and pandemic funding so that we can all be aware of that. “The latest thing is just communication and getting out in several different languages and sharing information.”
e-Learning
Chief Leading for Learning Officer Toni Palmer said GIPS started talking about the possibility of e-learning the week before spring break. When the decision was made to close school, she said the Leading for Learning team met to “put things into gear.”
Palmer said there were a number of things GIPS and the team had to do to prepare teachers for the transition to e-learning. She said Shanna Gannon, GIPS’ director of professional learning, and her department met with teachers at the elementary level via Zoom to discuss the district’s e-learning plan and how to implement it.
The teachers also had tutorials on how to set up their Google Classrooms.
“Teachers had the opportunity to watch those tutorials as part of those Zoom meetings,” Palmer said. “Then, principals and instructional coaches led the middle school and the high school Zoom trainings to understand what their e-learning plan is. Teachers set up their classrooms by that Friday so that they were ready to go on Monday, March 21.”
Palmer said GIPS worked to have e-learning planned out by March 23, with materials ready to pick up from the schools the following Friday. She said she worked with Cory Gearhart, executive director of information technology, and the district’s IT department to get the needed materials distributed to students.
Gearhart said that only students in grade 5-12 were allowed to take their devices home with them, so his team worked with the Leading for Learning team to figure out how to distribute the devices to these students.
“When the decision was made to call (off) school, we had basically a week to get everything ready to go,” he said. “It went really fast, but everybody stepped up to the plate and did a fantastic job of getting us ready to go. Now, all kids grades 1-12 have a device at home and are able to interact with their teachers that way.”
With kindergarten, Palmer said GIPS worked with its printing department to print off all of the resources needed for these students through the end of the year and then sent these materials off to the elementary buildings.
Gearhart said teachers took the devices, books and other instructional materials needed for e-learning and placed them in a bag for students to pick up at each school building before the start of e-learning.
Equity and access
Gearhart said GIPS had survey data that anywhere between 800 and 1,100 students did not have internet access at home. He said the district had its principals reach out to parents of students who may not have internet access for e-learning so that it could work to provide this to them.
“We got that feedback back and found out that the reality was that it was not nearly the amount we thought,” Gearhart said. “Our initial number of households that did not have Internet at home was right in that 125 range.”
Grover said GIPS initially thought it could depend on resources such as Spectrum, who said it would provide 60 days of free Internet to students who need it. However, she said there was too much red tape involved with this and that part of the district’s mission in supporting students and families is to eliminate red tape.
“For us, we wanted to get it (Internet access) in their hands a quickly as possible,” Grover said. “So we made the decision to purchase Jetpacks so that we have equity in how we serve all kids. It just goes back to our mission of ‘Every student, every day, a success.’”
Gearhart said GIPS partnered with Verizon to purchase Jetpacks for students who needed Internet access. He said the district configured these devices and distributed them to the schools to provide to students in need.
In all, GIPS provided 125 Verizon Jetpacks to identified families in an effort to ensure equity and access to all students for e-learning.
Social emotional and mental health supports
Grover said that with social and emotional learning, these things do not go away just because students are now in a virtual environment. She said social, emotional and mental health supports were already one of the GIPS’ three main priorities, so it was easy for this to “rise to the occasion” as a priority in the district’s response to COVID-19.
Dexter said each school building has a team of building administrators, social workers, counselors, and social and emotional cognitive learning coaches who respond to students’ social and emotional learning needs.
She said counselors at each grade level are able to join Google Classrooms to teach students about coping strategies while quarantined due to COVID-19.
“They are involved in teaching strategies within this Google Classroom,” Dexter said. “When a teacher picks up on the fact that a kid is struggling emotionally, that student support team meets to see who will reach out to that student and what they will need. They also figure out whether it will be a daily reach out and whether the parents need to be involved.”
If a student and/or family needs outside mental health assistance, Dexter said the GIPS Foundation has funds set aside to help.
There is also a Facebook page called, “Grand Island Public Schools Student Support and Information” where the district’s social workers and counselors put out information on how to cope with the COVID-19 crisis.
Food distribution
Grover said that with 70% of GIPS students qualifying for free or reduced lunches, food distribution is critical to keep these students fed. Kris Spellman, GIPS’ director of Nutrition Services, said hunger does not take a break from school and students need nutrition to “learn, grow and thrive.”
“It is more so needed now because parents are really struggling,” Spellman said. “There is a lot of unemployment that has increased.”
She said GIPS worked to get a plan for food distribution in place “rather quickly.” Spellman said Nutrition Services initially used its summer food service program model to transport the meals to the elementary schools.
Spellman said GIPS has averaged between 3,200 and 4,000 meals a day. The distributed meals consist of shelf-stable items such as jerky sticks, cheese sticks, crackers, fruit and vegetables.
“We use a lot of the little packages of Carroteenies (baby carrots),” she said. “The milk is the biggest challenge because it takes up a lot of room and has to stay cold. We normally have Uncrustables, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich that we offer on our menu, so we had a lot of those. We utilized a lot of those to begin with because they are premade.”
Spellman said a few changes have been made to meal distributions since they started March 17. She said meals were initially distributed five days a week before going down to three days a week and now one day a week.
“One reason for that is that we are trying to minimize the exposure of the staff, to each other and to the public,” Spellman said.
The distribution day is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Breakfast and lunch meals are distributed for a total of 10 meals.
The distribution locations are Grand Island Senior High, Walnut and Barr middle schools, Shoemaker Elementary and the Kneale Administration Building. This is a change from the initial locations.
“It is not that we do not want to serve those locations, it is that we are running out of staff and we really need to cut out that delivery piece where our drivers have to deliver to every elementary,” Spellman said. “We just cannot do that with the staff that we have, so we are trying to be more efficient.”
Grover said the goal for GIPS heading into the immediate future is to finish the school year strong, plan for what summer looks like and think about returning to school in the fall.
Gearhart said he is proud of the work GIPS has done to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is neat to see that where we are at right now is where other districts around the country are trying to get to,” he said. “It is evident that we got on the front side of this. It is nice to be leading the way in how we are handling this situation.”
