Green Line Equipment of Grand Island has joined with Stutheit Implement and Plains Equipment Group in announcing a merger of John Deere dealerships across Nebraska. The newly formed corporation will be called AKRS Equipment Solutions.
According to Kent Kirchhoff, vice present of sales and marketing of AKRS Equipment, the merger of the three dealerships will provide leading service, support, and product solutions to farmers, ranchers and landowners.
He said the new corporate identity, AKRS Equipment Solutions, symbolizes trust, commitment and innovation in agriculture. He said the companies plan to officially close on the deal by the end of March.
Kirchhoff said the merger makes AKRS Equipment the Midwest’s premier John Deere dealer with 27 locations in Nebraska and Kansas. John Deere has established a reputation in modern agriculture since the 1830s. AKRS now provides the leading edge John Deere equipment solutions and support and to farmers, ranchers and landowners with their 27 dealership locations.
John Deere dates to 1836, when John Deere invented the first steel plow that could till American Midwest prairie soil without clogging.
The following year, Deere established a business to manufacture and market the plow, and his own company was incorporated as Deere & Company in 1868.
“The common cultures and values of these three companies and how they serve their customers is really something special,” said Russ Rerucha, the newly appointed chairman of the board. “The three companies have a long-standing history of exceptional customer support and service.”
Rerucha is one of the owner of Green Line Equipment of Grand Island.
For nearly 80 years, Green Line Equipment has been serving the needs of farmers, ranchers and townfolks.
In 2012, the company expanded to a spacious, state-of-the-art building at 4050 W. Stolley Park Road.
At the time, Greg Rerucha, Green Line Equipment site and after-market manager, said the business built the building to “show our commitment to the future of our customers, employees and the local community.”
“We felt our loyal and progressive area customers would appreciate us making a long-term investment in the future of the area,” Rerucha said.
Green Line’s roots go back to 1934 in St. Paul when Rerucha’s father, Lynos Rerucha, built the location the company vacated just last month.
“He built the old facility on West Highway 30 in 1967, which at the time was considered way outside of town,” Rerucha said.
At the time of the new building in Grand Island in 2012, Green Line had additional locations in Aurora, Central City, Spalding, Albion, Neligh, Plainview and Norfolk, and 165 employees.
With more than 150 years of collective service, the three companies are proud to be part of their communities.
Kevin Clark has been named president and chief executive officer of AKRS Equipment. Clark is currently the chief executive officer of Plains Equipment Group.
“The size and scale of AKRS is important as the industry changes with new technologies and services,” Clark said. “The combination of these businesses will allow us to serve our customers now and into the future with the rapidly evolving challenges in our industry.”
AKRS will consist of 27 John Deere dealerships located across Nebraska and part of Kansas with headquarters in Lincoln. Clark said AKRS Equipment aspires to be the Midwest’s Premier John Deere dealership, bringing a wide selection of new and used equipment to farms, ranches and small businesses.
AKRS dealerships will be located in Albion, Ainsworth, Auburn, Aurora, Broken Bow, Central City, Crete, David City, Elkhorn, Geneva, Gretna, Grand Island, McCook, Neligh, Norfolk, North Platte, Oberlin, O’Neill, Ord, Osceola, Plainview, Ravenna, Seward, Spalding, St. Paul, Syracuse, York and Lincoln.
“The three companies have been John Deere dealers for many years,” Kirchhoff said. “We have worked along side each other as neighboring dealers for many years and had a good working relationships.”
He said AKRS was formed as the three companies looked at the future on what they could do to provide better service to their customers.
“This shows a really longterm commitment to our customers and our communities,” Kirchhoff said. “It just seemed like the right thing to do to really build for the future.”
The creation of AKRS, he said, is an opportunity for the three companies to show more value to their customers through innovation.
“There are things now we can think about doing and specializing in and creating new ways of serving customers that we didn’t have individually before,” Kirchhoff said. “Through this synergy, we can look at things from a larger scale as we have more talent and specialization.”
