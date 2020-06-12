Four months every year, Brenda Dankert keeps a close eye on the nation’s weather, looking for signs of imminent disaster.
The Grand Island woman even has a hurricane app on her phone so she can see what’s brewing in the atmosphere.
Dankert is a member of a Disaster Medical Assistance Team, which responds to natural and man-made disasters across the country and overseas. As such, she is an intermittent federal employee.
Many people respond to a crisis by sending money. But somebody has to actually go there to help, Dankert said.
When the National Guard and military are exhausted, “they need additional resources,” she said.
Over the past 10 years, Dankert has responded to four or five disasters.
She helped out with Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in Florida in 2018. She was deployed to Texas in 2017 for Hurricane Harvey but stayed only a few days because her team wasn’t needed.
On June 2, Dankert returned from New Mexico, where she helped members of the Navajo Nation deal with COVID-19.
Beginning in mid-May, Dankert worked at the Gallup Indian Medical Center. The Navajo Nation had a higher per capita COVID-19 rate than New York, she said.
The virus was “wiping out entire Navajo families,” she said. She knew many people who lost two family members to the virus.
Dankert said 37% of the people in the Navajo territory don’t have running water, which makes them more likely to get the virus. The lack of running water makes it difficult to wash hands regularly and maintain a high level of hygiene.
Dankert is a firefighter/paramedic for the Grand Island Fire Department. She’s had that job for 10 or 11 years.
Since 1995, she’s also worked at CHI Health St. Francis as a registered nurse.
She is on call for her federal job four months every year. The next such month is August.
Disaster Medical Assistance Teams are part of the National Disaster Medical System, which is under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Dankert works for the federal government as an RN.
Members of Disaster Medical Assistance Teams are protected under the same law as National Guardsmen. When they go off to help someone, they know their regular jobs are safe.
Dankert is one of only three or four Nebraskans on a Disaster Medical Assistance Team. She’d like to see more area people sign up.
Dankert is a member of the Midwest 1 team, which also includes people from Missouri and Iowa.
In addition to natural disasters, Disaster Medical Assistance Teams might also respond to a bombing or a cholera outbreak.
Those needs are not always domestic. “If our federal government chooses to help out somebody else, I can be sent overseas for 21 days,” she said.
A North Platte native, Dankert is well-known for competing in the Firefighter Combat Challenge at the Nebraska State Fair. In 2017, she participated in the World Police and Fire Games in Los Angeles.
That year, she was listed among the top 10 female firefighters in the world in her age bracket.
On Aug. 4, Dankert will turn 50.
Dankert says the real heroes are her children: John, 22; Sarah, 18; Luke, 15; and Hannah, 13.
She considered leaving her Disaster Medical Assistance Team because she’s getting a divorce. “My children were the ones who encouraged me to keep helping people in their time of need,” she wrote in an email.
After heading off to help someone, “I always come back grateful and humble for all I have in my life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.