Lines of West Lawn Elementary School students walked into the school’s gym Thursday morning to pick a colored horseshoe from a burlap sack held open by principal Mikhail Happ. The colored horseshoe indicated which West Lawn Stable Community the students would be in.
One-by-one, students stuck their hand into a burlap sack held open to pick a colored horseshoe. As the students picked their horseshoe from the sack, they held it up to have their classmates erupt in cheers.
For the past two years, Happ said, West Lawn has had its four character pillars: respect/responsibility, perseverance, integrity and kindness. For the first time this year, in order to build character around the four pillars, West Lawn is dividing its students and teachers into four stable communities representing each of the four character pillars.
“Students just drew a horseshoe out of a sack at random,” Happ said. “Whatever color that horseshoe was is what stable community they are in for the rest of the time they are at West Lawn and will never change. Every time we get new students, we will have some type of drawing. Also, every year, we will put new kindergartners into those stable communities.”
Happ said each stable community will have about 60 students in it. He added teachers and staff are also able to be a part of the stable communities as they were able to make their top two picks of which character pillar “meant the most to them.”
Since the character pillars were already in place, Happ said West Lawn hopes to use the stable communities as a way to expand the former. Each month, he said the school will have a stable community day where students learn skills relating to each of the four character pillars.
“Tomorrow (Friday) we are having one and working on the basics of socializing with one another and breaking it down to eye contact, a handshake and how to have a conversation,” Happ said.
Happ said throughout the school year, West Lawn would like to see the stable communities engage in community service and other service projects. He said simply teaching students to engage in these activities “would be important.”
“Each month, we are going to continue to practice those skills,” Happ said. “For example, I am in the integrity house, so every time I am explaining one of these character pillars, I would always grab an integrity ticket. We are going to compete against that and build a little competition into it. That way, we can keep track of how often our students are showing integrity, kindness, perseverance, respect and responsibility.”
School counselor Shane Campbell said he teaches students the four pillars daily and that they are “the structure of everything we do with the kids inside and outside of the classroom.” He said the key thing with the pillars and the stable communities is for students to apply those skills not only inside the classroom, but also in their daily lives.
“This is just another reminder of how we need to treat each other and how we need to carry each other as human beings,” Campbell said. “The kids know what the pillars are, what they look like and what they sound like. They exemplify this stuff every single day of their lives. The stable communities brings building up that family and community to each of one of our students.
Campbell said the stables will allow West Lawn students a chance to develop friendships and feel like they belong. He added it will allow students to know their classmates in other grades and for a kindergartner or first-grader to have a fourth- or fifth-grader to communicate with and look up to.