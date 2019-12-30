After a relatively calm weather month in December, the last weekend of the year was a weather mess with rain, snow and strong winds that closed major area traffic arteries and created dangerous driving because of slick road conditions and drifting snow.
Both the Grand Island Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Department were busy assisting motorists who either got themselves stuck or had accidents, such as driving off into the ditch, due to the hazardous road conditions.
Traffic arteries, such as I-80 and Highway 30 and Highway 281, were closed to traffic by authorities Sunday and Monday when weather conditions made travel dangerous because of the blowing snow drifts and slick highways. While Grand Island police reported numerous motorist assists and minor accidents because of the weather, the situation was more treacherous out in the county where there are more open spaces for the snow drifts to accumulate.
The weekend weather mess began on Friday as a storm system began drifting into the area from the Southwest. Because of the warm conditions, the storm produced rain before turning to snow and ice later Saturday when colder temperatures settled into the area.
On Friday, in Grand Island there was .36 of an inch of precipitation with a trace of snow. Settling into Saturday, the precipitation became more intense with rain in the morning and afternoon hours before turning to snow as temperatures became colder. On Saturday, there was .98 of an inch of precipitation recorded in Grand Island and 2.5 inches of snow.
Saturday’s precipitation set a daily record at .98 of an inch. The previous record was .42 of an inch in 1972. The earlier rain froze as the temperature dipped and remained below freezing, giving the roads a slick underbelly.
While the precipitation dialed itself down on Sunday, with only .07 of an inch recorded and 1.2 inches of snow, the wind became the problem. The average wind speed for Sunday in Grand Island was 23 mph with gusts reported as high as 48 mph.
Overnight, the wind from the northwest began to pickup as wind speeds, on average, were still in the mid-to-high 20s, but wind gusts were more fierce reaching a maximum speed of 53 mph.
With the strong winds and the area snow from the weekend (Grand Island had a snow depth of 2 inches Monday morning), driving conditions turned treacherous going into the start of an abbreviated New Year’s workweek Monday, especially in open areas where the wind drifted snow turned into dangerous driving obstacles. By mid-morning, it started to become sunny but northwest winds were still averaging around 25 mph with gusts at nearly 40 mph.
While law enforcement was busy assisting motorist and responding to weather-related accidents, Grand Island street crews were busy keeping the main roads open from the drifting snow. They worked throughout the day keeping streets open as the strong winds continued cause drifting snow piles. On Monday, night crews were hauling snow from the downtown area overnight and move into residential area tomorrow depending on the weather forecast.
The winds remained blustery throughout the day and into Monday night with a high around 28 and low of 16.
On Tuesday, temperatures will be near freezing for the high and the wind will start to diminish to between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Beginning the New Year, on Wednesday it will be sunny with a high near 37. Southwest wind at around 10 mph. The low will be around 27.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 and a low of 25. Friday’s high will be near 34 with a low of 19.
Saturday will see a high near 40 with a low around 22. Sunday’s high will be near 37.
With 2019 ending with weather difficulties, it seemed to reflect a year where weather disrupted daily life on nearly a monthly basis with record flooding and excessive rain.
While Grand Island received nearly 4 inches of snow over the weekend, areas north of Grand Island saw heavier snowfalls, such as Ravenna, which had a Monday morning snow depth of 10 inches, Greeley with 9 inches; Ord 12 inches; and Arcadia 13 inches.
So far this snow season, Grand Island has received 16.6 inches of snow, which is 7.6 inches more than the 30 year average.
That pattern was also apparent during the year as Grand Island had its third wettest year since records began to be collected in 1895 with 39.71 inches as of Monday morning, but rural areas around Grand Island recorded much more.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, before the weekend precipitation, Dannebrog had recorded ◾48.94 inches of precipitation; St. Paul 43.58 inches; and Ravenna, 42.30 inches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.