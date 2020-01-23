As the current snow systems leaves the area, warmer temperatures will move in for the weekend, according to Jordan Thies, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Hastings.
Thies said on Friday highs will be around 30 degrees, while Saturday temperatures should be in the mid-30s and Sunday could see a temperature of 40 degrees.
There shouldn’t be any major precipitation systems over the weekend, he said.
Thies said they are keeping an eye on one system that could come early next week, but Thies said it is tracking south and unlikely to affect the area.
Low temperatures will be in the teens and mid-20s as the weekend progresses, so drivers should take caution as any untreated streets will refreeze.
“Overall, it will be a nice weekend for this time of year,” Thies said.
Thies said the sun may make an appearance Sunday, with high clouds affecting the sun from coming out Saturday.
Wind chills will be in the single digits for the next couple of mornings, according to NWS, so mornings will still be a bit chillier than the rest of the day.
