Grand Island bride to-be Kaitie Casares has been planning the perfect day for months, but the coronavirus threw a wrench into those plans.
Casares and her future husband, Bobby Pawlowski, were planning on having their wedding ceremony and reception on April 11, but instead are having a private family ceremony that day, with a big reception on Dec. 19.
Casares said she is very grateful that all of her vendors have been understanding about the situation and are willing to move their services to the next date.
She said her family has also been very supportive.
“My mother-in-law and my mother helped me call vendors and family members right away, and I am very appreciative to have their help,” Casares said.
She said the venue has been easy to work with when planning on having the small ceremony and then the bigger reception.
“My photographer will still be there to photograph the ceremony on April 11,” Casares said. “And she is doing it free of charge, which I told her she didn’t have to do, but we are very grateful for it.”
One aspect of weddings is where to get the perfect dress, and The Bridal Collection in Grand Island is also trying to wade through the new obstacles the coronavirus has created.
Co-owners Josie Ernstmeyer and Liz Werner said two weeks ago they noticed that there were fewer appointments.
“We thought, ‘What is going on?’” Werner said.
Ernstmeyer said they are currently refunding a lot of tuxedo rentals due to proms being postponed or canceled and weddings being rescheduled.
“March, April and May are our big months for business because our money comes from tuxedo rentals,” Werner said.
“This is really hard on small businesses because we still have rent and bills to pay,” said Ernstmeyer.
Werner said they are doing everything they can to keep the store open and hopefully will not be closing unless they are mandated to do so.
“We don’t have the luxury of being able to work from home,” Ernstmeyer said. “We still have dress orders coming in that someone has to be here to take in, and if someone does want to look for a dress, we need to be here.”
She said the seamstresses are still staying busy because brides like Casares are still having the ceremonies as planned, so those dresses will still need to be altered.
Ernstmeyer noted that while it will be difficult, they will bounce back when this is all over because Grand Island needs a bridal shop.
“This, too, shall pass,” she said. “It really will. It’s just tough right now.”
