HASTINGS — The National Weather Service’s radar out of Blue Hill will be down for approximately three weeks for an upgrade.
The outage began on Monday and is scheduled for up to three weeks, through Nov. 8, but it is possible the upgrade could be finished sooner. Despite this possibility, the NWS still recommends planning on the radar being unavailable until Nov. 8.
During the downtime, adjacent radars will be available, including in North Platte and Omaha/Valley and in Kansas, Goodland, Dodge City, Wichita and Topeka. For direct access to any of these surrounding radar sites, visit the following web page: https://radar.weather.gov/
The scheduled upgrade will allow technicians to refurbish and replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions. The components are extremely heavy and will require the radome to be removed by crane and replaced when the work is completed.
The radar and pedestal were designed to last 25 years, and this radar has exceeded its life-span. This activity is necessary to keep the radar functioning for another 20 years or more.
The pedestal refurbishment is the third major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades that will keep our nation’s radars viable into the 2030s. The National Weather Service, the United States Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in the eight year program.
The first project was the installation of the new signal processor and the second project was the refurbishment of the transmitter. The fourth project will be the refurbishment of the equipment shelters.
The Service Life Extension Program will be completed in 2023.
