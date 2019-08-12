Like many other public activities this summer, weather has kept attendance at Grand Island’s Island Oasis Water Park and Lincoln Pool down this year, said Jeremy Bachmann, recreational supervisor for the City of Grand Island.
“We are almost exactly the same as last year,” Bachmann said about pool attendance. His figures were preliminary. As kids get ready to go back to school this week, the pools are closed, but will reopen this weekend before shutting down for the season.
Bachmann said those numbers could be better, but the last few years “have been going down a little bit.”
Part of the reason for that attendance decline, other than weather, is increased competition from surrounding communities which have improved or opened new swimming facilities over the last several years.
“Every time a new park opens around us, it hits us a little bit,” he said. “People have more options nowadays.”
Bachmann said attendance at the city’s swimming facilities are “weather-dependent.”
“When we get a couple of weekends when we are in the 90s or 100s, that changes a whole bunch,” he said.
While Grand Island had a hot spell this summer in July, other than that, there has been a lot of uncertainties when it comes to the weather. It has also been an especially wet year.
Bachmann said the unpredictability of weather has caused the pool to close four or five days this year.
“Usually we may have one or two days out of the summer when we are closed, but we have had more this year because we have had more rain than usual,” he said.
Those closures and attendance figures impact revenues the city collects to operate the pools, especially the concessions.
As the season draws to an end, Bachmann said city crews are beginning the mechanical repairs to the swimming facilities.
“It hasn’t been a great year, but it has been average,” he said.