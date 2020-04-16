As the end of a record-cold week for mid-April approaches, Grand Island and Central Nebraska were greeted with a bout of snowy, cold, windy wintry weather Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Hastings said a late shot of wintry weather returned to the area, bringing the possibility of 4 to 6 inches of snow in Grand Island.
Winds were steady at more than 20 mph throughout the day, with gusts of more than 30 mph, adding to the misery.
Many trees were starting to bud and birds were building nests throughout town prior to the snowstorm.
During the week, Grand Island and Central Nebraska have seen record-low daily average temperatures that were 15 degrees below the 30-year average.
While it has been colder than normal for April, it has also been drier than normal, despite Thursday’s snow. Before Thursday, Grand Island was more than an inch below in precipitation, compared with the 30-year average.
Snow was likely until 11 p.m., with a low of about 21 and north/northeast winds at 15 to 20 mph, becoming north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph were expected with the chance of precipitation at 60%. New snow accumulation of less than an inch was possible Thursday night.
On Friday, it will be warmer with a high near 41 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph. The low is expected to be about 30 as winds will be from the southwest at about 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
On Saturday the area will return to more springlike conditions as the high will be about 64. Winds will be from the southwest at about 15 mph, with gusts of 25 mph possible. Saturday night‘s low will be about 37 degrees.
Sunday’s high will be near 60, with a low of about 37.
The high at the start of the workweek on Monday will be near 69, with a low of 43. Tuesday will see temperatures around 76, but there will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night, with a low of about 46.
