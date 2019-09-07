Like the rest of Central Nebraska, the Husker Harvest Days site has had to deal with the terrible weather this year.
But, according to Roger Luebbe, operations manager, the $7 million makeovers of the grounds last year have made a difference and somewhat lessened the impact of the wet weather.
“For all the rain we have had, we are surviving,” Luebbe said.
During a drenching thunderstorm on Aug. 26, the HHD site received 5 inches of rain. But the next morning, he said, because of its improved drainage system, they were able to start unloading equipment for setting up of Husker Harvest Days.
“Our brand new drainage system is working as planned,” Luebbe said. “We would have been shut down for three days if we hadn’t made those improvements. The exhibitors are very happy.”
During the three-day event Sept. 10-12, Husker Harvest Days will be home to about 500 exhibitors and many activities. It is one of the world’s largest farm shows that’s celebrating its 42 years in Grand Island.
But while the new drainage system is proving its worth, Husker Harvest Days was also walloped, like the rest of the Grand Island area, by a fierce thunderstorm earlier in August that had wind gusts of more than 80 mph. Luebbe said the wind damaged and destroyed several buildings at the Husker Harvest Days site.
“It is going to look a little different with some of our larger buildings destroyed,” he said. “We just don’t have enough time to replace them this year.”
Some of the exhibitors, who lost their permanent buildings because of the storm, will be using a tent this year.
Luebbe said how the farm economy does in the next year will determine whether some of HHD’s exhibitors decide to put up new buildings to replace the ones destroyed by the storm.
But despite the weather and economic problems, he said the exhibitors are excited about this year’s Husker Harvest Days.
“They are excited to be back here again,” he said. “Some of them have been here for as long as the show has been going on. They are getting their displays set up and a lot of their equipment unloaded. Once the tents are all set up, we are going to look like a little city again.”
One of the main draws of Husker Harvest Days is the field demonstrations of the farm equipment that are on display at the show. Farmers have a chance to see the big equipment do its work in the crop fields planted for the show.
But the heavy rain and recent cool weather have impacted the crop in its development this summer. Looking at the crops from the road, they look fine, but Luebbe said the crop maturity is lagging as the show grows closer to its start.
He said a week or so of warm and sunny weather would help the crop along. Temperatures for the latter part of August have been several degrees below the 30-year average.
“The cooler weather has cut in half the maturity that we normally have with the crop this time of year,” Luebbe said. “One good week of good weather and we won’t be far off of what we were a year ago.”
Several years ago, heavy rain during the show forced the organizers to cancel the show for one day because of the muddy conditions of the grass parking lot. The next year, improvements were made to the parking that now allow visitors to park with some assurances that they will not get stuck if there in rainy weather during the show.
Luebbe said the concreting of the exhibit grounds last year has allowed both exhibitors and visitors to enjoy the show without having to walk on wet and muddy grounds.
“It is a pretty nice facility,” he said.
