Two months ago, most of us had never heard of COVID-19. Now, this virus is consuming all our thoughts and actions and has forever altered how we think of 2020.
We will remember homeschooling our children, the toilet paper shortages, even the fear of the unknown. But we will also remember our resiliency, our willingness to step up and help our neighbors, the sacrifices made by many to stop the spread of the virus and the creativeness of business owners to completely change how they operate.
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce recognizes and understands the challenges our partners and our local businesses are facing. We see how hard you’re working; we hear your stories and listen as you share how this virus is affecting everything you know and everyone you love.
The role the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce plays in this community is more than just an organization focused on maximizing the workforce or creating partnerships. We are here for more than enhancing and developing the growth of businesses in Grand Island.
We are here for you through the highs and lows. The Grand Island community is like our family, we celebrate your accomplishments and our hearts hurt when you’re going through something difficult.
We are exhausting every resource to provide you with the most up-to-date information and applications on our website. We participate in numerous webinars and watch as many press conferences as we can to understand what is happening in our community, state and country.
We are in this journey together. We will continue to focus on our mission of providing unparalleled support for the business community and to strengthen Grand Island – now and in the future.
We may not have all the answers, but we can help you navigate and develop your short-term solutions.
Thank you for your commitment, to your business, workforce and Grand Island. The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce is strong because of you. Together, we will tackle this challenge (and whatever the future may bring) to ensure that Grand Island not only gets through this, but that we will thrive.
Here’s to better days ahead.
Cindy Johnson is the president of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at (308) 382-9210 or cjohnson@gichamber.com
