Early Friday evening, water levels had receded significantly in parts of Hall County but floodwaters were still rising south of Cedar Hollow School.
“We’re still waiting for it to recede at the north edge of the Amick Acres subdivisions,” County Engineer Steve Riehle said at about 7:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., the water was still rising at Engleman and Guenther roads, just south of Cedar Hollow School. “It’s not yet to the Wood River floodway,” he said.
In addition, homeowners on Wildwood between Engleman and North Road were sandbagging, “preparing for the peak to hit,” Riehle said.
The worst areas Friday were east of Wood River, south of Alda and Amick Acres and the area upstream, or southwest.
People who live east and south of Cedar Hollow had sandbagged their homes, he said.
“And it all started with a significant rainfall in a short period of time,” Riehle said, referring to early Friday morning’s rainfall. “It was like two or three inches in two hours. It just rained like crazy.”
On Friday morning, it was estimated that voluntary evacuation would be requested from 50 to 60 homes.
In a press release Friday, Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Management said there were several county roads with water running over them.
The water-covered roads were: Alda Road south of Wood River; Alda Road and Wildwood Road; Alda Link (40C) from Interstate 80 to Alda; 60th Road and Schimmer; Schultz Road from Alda Road west; Schultz Road and 90th Road/Alda Link (40C); Platte River Drive from Buffalo to Monitor; Lipen Road on Hilltop and Lepin (east of Monitor Road); and Engleman and Guenther Road.
If there are barricades indicating road closure, do not go around them, emergency management warned. Many county roads are gravel, and with all the rain received, these roads have become very soft and it does not take much water to push a vehicle off the road.
Use caution when driving out in the county, officials warned. If you notice water running over the road that is not listed, contact the Hall County Roads Department at (308) 385-5126.
Local authorities request the public avoid traveling in flooded areas.