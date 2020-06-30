Grand Island received rain and hail as a thunderstorm came through the area Tuesday night.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, as of 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, .44 inches of rain was reported at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport along with 28 mph winds and 40 mph gusts.
In a tweet Tuesday night, the Grand Island Police Department reported that the rain flooded underpasses and streets in the area, but later said the underpasses had reopened as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The Grand Island Fire Department tweeted there was pea-sized hail in northwest Grand Island. Flashes of lightning could also be seen in the sky.
The weather service said the thunderstorm caused the air temperature to drop 17 degrees in an hour — from 8:53 p.m. to 9:53 p.m. Tuesday — from 84 degrees to 67 degrees.
