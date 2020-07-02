A proposal being considered by Hall County Regional Planning Commission could rezone two areas of Grand Island.
The changes would bring the zones into alignment with city codes, and also foster new development.
“Every 12 to 18 months we readopt the Grand Island zoning map,” Planning Director Chad Nabity said. “When we readopt it, we incorporate all the changes that have been made since the last time it was adopted.”
The opportunity also is used to suggest changes, often to properties that are platted but do not follow the zoning district, Nabity added.
Eddy Street from Ninth to 18th streets would be changed from zone R2 and R3, for low- and medium-density residential, to B2, for general business.
This is consistent with the area south of Ninth Street and north of 18th Street.
The change would conform with the zoning code.
“We do have a number of nonconforming uses along that stretch, and this would bring those uses into conformance,” Nabity said. “About 20% of the properties have commercial uses that were grandfathered in.”
The 2004 comprehensive plan designated the area as a mixed-use commercial district.
“If someone comes in and they’re rezoning one side of the street, we should consider rezoning that to a commercial district,” Nabity explained. “It would extend that on the street frontage on Eddy.”
The change would help foster new development, along with other benefits, Nabity said.
“They would be able to potentially expand or rebuild, or it would be easier to change uses along there to anything from the residential to commercial use in that corridor,” he said.
Residential use also is permitted in the B2 zone, Nabity said, so there would not be a negative effect to existing houses.
“If they were to burn down, they could rebuild in that B2 zone,” he said. “Right now, if the business burns down they can’t rebuild except as residential.”
Under consideration for rezoning
The area south of Faidley Avenue and north of North Front Street, between Custer and Broadwell avenues, is being considered for rezoning as well.
“A lot of those were platted in the early 1900s,” Nabity said. “About 140 of those lots that are there are smaller than 6,000 square feet, and 6,000 square feet is the minimum lot size for our standard residential districts.”
The properties there are “nonconforming lots of record,” Nabity said.
“The lot may only be 40-foot wide, but you still have to maintain 5-foot side yard setbacks and you can only cover 35% of the property with buildings. It limits what you can do on those pretty extensively.”
In 2017, the city adopted the new R3SL zoning district to allow smaller lot sizes and townhome development, Nabity said.
No action has been taken on rezoning. A proposal was introduced only to receive feedback from the commission and the community.
“Because we’ve got this new zoning district and it does allow the smaller lot sizes, maybe there’s some places in town that we should look at applying this district,” Nabity said, “and that’s really what we’re doing.”
The cheapest development for a city, Nabity noted, is in areas where infrastructure is already in place.
“You’re already serving it. You’re already maintaining the streets. You’ve already got sewer and water services,” he said. “Redeveloping some of those older areas and encouraging that redevelopment increases the overall property values in that area.”
He added, “It’s overall beneficial to the community without having additional costs.”
