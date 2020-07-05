Solar could be the future of energy in Grand Island, according to the city’s director of utilities.
A solar panel array was built in 2018 as part of a pilot project being done in cooperation with GenPro Energy Solutions of Piedmont, S.D.
The project is testing the potential of solar as a source of energy for the city.
It is similar to the small wind energy projects done by the city in the early ’90s, Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger said.
“The thought was to get operational experience to learn the ins and outs,” he said. “Then, when it was ready to get into large projects, we would be more comfortable doing that, which did back in 2012 or 2013.”
The intent of Grand Island’s solar farm is to get operational data on projects.
“Hopefully, in the next five years, 10 years, when we feel solar is more viable, we’ll have a better comfort level,” Luchsinger said. “It’s to give us a little more hands-on information on how things operate and how it might interact with our system.”
The project represents a 25-year commitment by the city.
“We always have to plan for the long-term. Right now we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do 25 years from now,” Luchsinger said.
“There’s a little bit of a risk when you’re looking that far out into the future, but we thought this was something we should be doing.”
There is no cost to the city.
The solar farm is owned by private investors, who sell the city the power it produces.
The panels produce 1 megawatt, which is 1 million watts.
“If you have one 100 watt light bulb, that would be 10,000 light bulbs it would light up,” Luchsinger said. “It produces about 1% of our load when it’s at full operation.”
Unlike flat panels mounted onto the roofs of homes, the outdoor array adjusts to follow the sun as it moves during the day.
The most efficient power production comes in “shoulder months” of April and September.
A downside is that it only generates power when the sun is shining.
When it is overcast, for example, it does not operate at full capacity.
“What we’ve found so far is it’s got a capacity factor of just over 20%, which means of the 1 megawatt we’re getting 20% of that on an annual basis,” Luchsinger said. “You’d have to overbuild, depending on what your load is.”
Storage and battery systems could be a solution, but that would be expensive.
The solar farm exists outside of the public view, located across from the JBS beef plant, near a city power substation.
The section of former corn field was the best option available to the city.
“We’ve got a lot of industrial use around here. It’s not like we’re putting it in someone’s back yard,” Luchsinger said. “So it’s an ideal location for us.”
A fun fact: The array is on the site of the original Stuhr settlement, which remains marked.
Pursuing solar energy is a worthwhile effort, Luchsinger said.
“Solar, right now, is not necessarily cost effective when you look at other forms of energy, but it used to be that way with wind, too,” he said. “And that’s where I think that solar will have its place in the future.”
