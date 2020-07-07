Bailey Gibson, Hall County GIS coordinator, was honored Tuesday for creating the COVID-19 dashboard seen on the Central District Health Department home page throughout the pandemic.
Gibson has been a county employee since 2014, and Geographic Information Systems Department coordinator since 2017.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Hall County Commissioners, Emergency Management Director Jon Rosenlund praised Gibson and her efforts.
“Bailey and her talents have been exceptionally useful, necessary, in helping to map and indicate to the public, and also emergency responders, locations of disasters and situations,” he said.
Gibson volunteered to work with CDHD to create the online dashboard that tracked coronavirus cases and statistics for the three-county area.
Rosenlund called it one of the best dashboards he’s seen in the state.
“That dashboard helps communicate to the public statistics and valuable information,” he said. “The information Bailey was able to receive from our health department — and easily and clearly display and make available for public consumption — aided our community and our organizations to effectively plan, respond and mitigate this disease.”
Gibson also created a separate geo-database for CDHD for tracking COVID-19 cases, aiding in contact-tracing efforts and promoting public health.
Gibson also played a role during the 2019 floods by creating software on roads that had been closed or damaged, or were reopening.
“For weeks she maintained a map of real-time status of roads and we were able to share that link with emergency responders so an ambulance or deputy en route to some call knew what road had been damaged and may be accessible,” Rosenlund said.
He added, “That sort of real-time information was critical in those first few weeks.”
The praise was “overdue,” Rosenlund said.
“I’m grateful for everything Bailey does. Not just did. She keeps doing,” he said. “Things like that don’t happen automatically, and great people like Bailey make that happen.”
Hall County Commission Chair Pam Lancaster celebrated Gibson as being one of the county’s “exemplary” employees, and presented her with a certificate of excellence in appreciation of her “outstanding performance.”
“It felt very nice to be appreciated,” Gibson said. “We’ve done a lot of work with the emergency manager and Central Health District. It was just nice to feel appreciated for the work we’ve been doing.”
Gibson said creating the dashboard would not have been possible without the help of the Emergency Management Office and the CDHD.
“Working together, it made the process a lot easier,” she said. “There were some things that had a little bit of a learning curve because I hadn’t worked with them or had specific experience with it before, but everyone giving feedback helped a lot.”
Knowing the COVID-19 dashboard has helped so many has been rewarding for Gibson.
“It’s been very great seeing so many people use it,” she said. “I’m so used to the things we work with on a daily basis that, just seeing the amount of people that have used it and found it useful has been a great feeling for me.”
For the record
In other business:
— Hall County Commissioners approved allowing camping to resume at Hall County Park. The park has been open for walking, recreation, and even weddings, but camping has been forbidden. Only campers will be allowed; there will be no camping in tents. Only one bathroom will be open and there will be no showers.
— Hall County Sheriff’s Department recognized non-commissioned employees who have served as front-line workers through the pandemic. Those honored included: Heath Johnson, Tyson McLamb, Sarah Bockoven, Bailey Hall, Penny Haugh, Janet Buhrman, Melanie Arrents, Denelle Stout, Theresa Castlebury, Jenny White and Rene Franssen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.