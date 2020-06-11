In light of recent events across the country that has brought the issue of racism to the forefront, the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education on Monday night unanimously approved a resolution that pledges to eliminate racial injustice in the district.
Board member Carlos Barcenas, who is the only minority on the school board, made the motion to approve the resolution, while board member Julie Gortemaker seconded. The resolution was approved unanimously.
“Today (Thursday) I had the opportunity to be on the radio with (Superintendent) Dr. (Tawana) Grover,” said Board of Education President Bonnie Hinkle. “I reminded everyone that ‘Every student, every day, a success’ has been our mission statement since the early 2000s. What you will hear from us tonight is a reaffirmation of what we believe, but also a call to action, I believe.”
Each of the board members read a portion of the resolution so the entire resolution was read into the record.
The approved resolution was one to “truly commit GIPS to eliminating racial injustice wherever it exists in our district while continuing to prioritize equity in all aspects of our (the district’s) actions.”
In the text of the resolution, the district acknowledges its mission statement of “Every student, every day, a success,” which states that it is working for every student “without exception.”
The resolution states that it believes education is “the great equalizer” for all students, regardless of race, socioeconomic level or cultural background, and is “dedicated to eliminating racial injustice at all levels and in all areas” of the district.
Some of the examples cited by GIPS in the resolution as ways it is providing the best educational opportunities for all students is through its early childhood education, elementary education — both in and out of the classroom — its GEAR UP program for middle school students, and with the academies at Grand Island Senior High.
Per the resolution text, GIPS said it has taken efforts to train its staff on “culturally responsive teaching practices,” and has implemented initiatives to diversify its staff. The district also said it has begun conducting empathy interviews with students, staff and community members to “gain a better understanding of the unique perspective of different races in order to make better decisions from a district level on equity.”
“Therefore, we as a united Board of Education resolve to rededicate ourselves to the actions outlined above for ‘Every student, every day, a success,’ because we know they are the best defense we can provide our children against the racial injustice they face,” GIPS said in the resolution.
“(We) reinforce our belief (that) all can learn and deserve equitable access to high-quality learning experiences.”
GIPS said that, while it acknowledges everything it has done to provide equity to all students, it recognizes that it must do more to address individual biases and districtwide biases.
“(We must) ... truly commit GIPS to anti-racism and eliminating racial injustice wherever it exists in our district while continuing to prioritize equity in all aspects of our actions.”
Grover said that as GIPS moves forward with implementing the resolution, many of the conversations that she has heard are about what will be different and what actions will be taken behind the resolution.
“You (the board) have certainly set an expectation for us (the district), as well as given us the permission to address racial injustice within our system,” Grover told the Board of Education.
“I want to acknowledge the board for your adoption of the resolution presented tonight. I believe it gives us the opportunity to address racial equity by using education as the equalizer.”
Following the vote to approve the resolution, Hinkle congratulated the board members and thanked them for approving it.
“I thank all of the Board of Education members for rededicating themselves to this effort,” she said. “To all of our staff, that helps us make this a possibility. We had an equity meeting earlier today (Thursday) and I am just very proud of our district. But we do have a lot of work to do.”
