After three months of being closed to the public, the city of Grand Island reopened its buildings Monday.
City Hall and the Grand Island Public Library staff have been operating behind locked doors in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
Visitors to either facility are asked to wear a mask or other face covering and practice social distancing.
City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz said he is comfortable with opening City Hall again.
“I think it’s good that we’re reopening and able to serve the public,” Janulewicz said. “We’re not quite back to the full situation we were before the directed health measures, but we’re taking things one step at a time.”
City staff have continued to serve the public behind closed doors and even from afar.
“We’ve had a number of people here working from their homes,” Janulewicz said. “The idea was to make sure people were spread out. Those employees who could perform their job functions via computer and phone from home, we were allowing that to happen.”
Employees now are coming back to City Hall.
“We still have some working off-site from their homes when it’s deemed necessary and at the convenience of the city,” Janulewicz said.
Changes in protocol are expected to be status quo for a while, he said, even as the district prepares to enter Phase 3 of the state’s directed health measures next week.
“We’re just taking things one step at a time and doing what appears to be the prudent thing to do to protect the employees and the public, and ensure the continuation and maintenance of city services,” Janulewicz said.
An order issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts allowing public meetings to take place via videoconference expired at the end of June.
Meetings will be in-person to the public again, though board and council members will continue to spread out, with some attending via phone and videoconference.
For library staff, the sight of old friends after so long is a welcome one, Library Director Steve Fosselman said.
“It’s really good to have people back in the building,” Fosselman said. “They come in with masks on for the most part, so you can’t see their faces, but we know they’re smiling.”
Visitors are screened before being allowed to enter the library, which features marked spacing for social distancing, protective barriers and closed-off communal areas.
Otherwise, visitors still are able to browse and check out materials and use computers.
“We really can’t be a gathering place at this time,” Fosselman said. “It’s a little bit of a loss of identity for the library, in a way, because we’ve become such a community center.”
The first hour of operation for each day will be reserved for senior citizens and patrons with health concerns.
Capacity is not to exceed 70 persons with a one-hour limit per day for use of library services and to check out materials.
“We’re encouraging people to come in, get what they need and go on with the rest of their day,” Fosselman said.
The coronavirus pandemic has been a learning experience for the library, he said.
In April, staff were laid off and then recalled. They then got to work providing services to a community living in isolation.
“Everything in life boils down to, are you going to learn from it and move on or are you going to have a problem and not be able to deal with it?” he said. “We’ve dealt with it really well.”
The library will be open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Because some people may not be comfortable with entering public places at this time, the library still is offering its curbside pickup services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.