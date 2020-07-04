More than 200 vehicles arrived at Doniphan’s Nebraska Trapshooting Association Homegrounds on Friday for their occupants to celebrate the nation’s 244th anniversary.
A fireworks show at an open field was the most that some communities could offer in the wake of the pandemic.
“This year, due to the COVID-19, we’ve pulled back on the majority of our events,” said Randy Sadd, Doniphan Economic Development Corporation president.
“In the past, we’ve had a craft show and free will offering, but we just went with fireworks this year.”
Sadd felt a fireworks show could be done safely.
“We’re working with the health department and we’ve put out that there’s social distancing and request people stay in their car or in the area of their car, and not a large gathering.”
The design and layout was done by Cracklin’ Kirks, and the show lasted more than 20 minutes.
Sadd enjoyed being able to have some kind of event.
“We’ve had such great community and area support that we wanted to at least have fireworks,” he said. “We cut down the majority of our events just to be as safe as we can.”
Chapman celebrated the Fourth of July on Saturday.
People gathered in Chapman Park for the evening’s brilliant display.
“We usually do a barbecue, and it’s kind of a big deal. We start about supper time. But we’re not going to do that this year. We’re just having the fireworks show,” said Scott Gamblin, event organizer. “It’s a way to be a community, but not too close.”
The event allowed for social distancing with some close family groups, Gamblin said.
“The park is big enough in Chapman to where we can meet and still be distanced, but also enjoy a little fireworks show,” he said.
Fireworks are usually provided through community donation.
“Last year’s donations we had about $100, and then me and another buddy usually pitch in and buy the rest of the show,” Gamblin said. “This year, it won’t be too big because my buddy’s not going to be in town. But we’ll have a few fireworks.”
The community event is one that began as a family effort, Gamblin said.
His brother-in-law, Jeremy Vlcek, and Vlcek’s wife, Kristina Vlcek, head the Chapman Community Improvement Association, which hosts the annual event.
“It’s been my wife’s family and my family, and that’s how this whole thing got started. We were like, we should invite the whole town,” Gamblin said. “It started as our family group and grew a little more and a little more, and more people in Chapman came.”
Gamblin anticipated a good crowd.
“I’ve had a few people call and already donate a little bit and say, hey, we’re excited you’re still doing the fireworks show this year,” he said. “It’s nice. It’s nice to hear that.”
He added, “Even if it’s small, I think it’s going to be fun.”
