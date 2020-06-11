It wasn’t quite all the way to heaven, but Jim Lehl did get 85 feet off the ground Thursday morning.
Lehl, who is maintenance director at St. Mary’s Cathedral, climbed into a bucket to help a Missouri man install new speakers on the church’s steeple.
The four speakers amplify the sound of the church’s carillon bell system. The project completed a two-step process that began when a storm knocked out the electronic carillon last August. Insurance covered the cost of a new Chime Master carillon.
The new speakers finished the job. They replace speakers that were installed in 1957.
Bud Moellinger traveled from Missouri to install the speakers, with Lehl’s assistance.
A large crane was required to attach the speakers to the sides of the steeple. Lehl set up cones Wednesday night to close off the parking lot. On Thursday, daily churchgoers had to park elsewhere.
The crane was provided by MRL Crane Service and Equipment Rental of Grand Island.
The cost of the project is $7,940, said the Rev. Jim Golka, the church’s pastor. A couple from the parish provided funding.
The chimes play at 8 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. The song at 8 a.m. and noon is “The Bells of St. Mary.” At noon, that song is followed by 10 minutes of assorted hymns.
The chimes also play before Masses. “How Great Thou Art” is played after every funeral.
The new speakers should improve the sound quality. One speaker in particular was not working well, Lehl said.
Traditionally, churches have bells for two reasons, Golka said.
“One is to call people to worship,” he said. That was especially helpful before the invention of wristwatches. When the chimes sound, “the whole town would know” it was time for Mass, Golka said.
The bell system is also blessed. “And the sound of the bell would drive away all evil spirits,” Golka said.
Golka has blessed the new carillon system. He will soon bless the speakers.
Lehl was a little nervous before ascending, but he’s not afraid of heights. He was a helicopter pilot in the Nebraska Army National Guard.
Like all people in charge of maintenance, Lehl is a jack-of-all-trades. After climbing to great heights Thursday, he returned to the mundane — mowing the church’s lawn.
