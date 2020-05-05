The Test Nebraska initiative to increase COVID-19 testing ordered by Gov. Pete Ricketts began Monday in Omaha and Grand Island. A worker in protective gear (center) helps waiting people as members of the Nebraska National Guard, Central District Health Department and Nebraska State Troopers help provide coronavirus testing by appointment only in the Community Fieldhouse at Fonner Park in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Testing began in Grand Island and Omaha Monday for those who have completed a health assessment at www.testnebraska.gov.
The Grand Island testing is being done at Fonner Park.
Members of the Nebraska National Guard are expected to be on hand all week to do the testing. Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department said the work may continue through the weekend, “so that folks that are working during the day can get out there and get tested.”
TestNebraska will assess, test and track COVID-19 cases in the state. More than 137,000 Nebraskans have taken the assessment.
Anderson, who was tested Monday said the work proceeds quickly.
“It’s pretty smooth and doesn’t take very much time,” she said. “They can do a minimum of 50 per hour.”
The system prioritizes testing for health care workers, first responders and people showing symptoms for COVID-19.
“In addition to social distancing, widespread testing is a proven, effective way to combat the spread of COVID-19,” says the website. “Testing gives us crucial data that we need to track the spread of the virus, contain it, and to help find a cure and save lives.”
The testing is free for Nebraskans.
“We can’t test everyone, but we’ll prioritize testing for those who currently have symptoms, have interacted with someone who has already tested positive, or have recently visited places where COVID-19 is more widespread,” the website says. “We’ll confirm a time slot for your test and direct you to a drive-through testing location.”
The information will be tracked.
“If you’ve tested positive, we’ll ask you to answer some questions to help isolate the infection rate; for example, who you might have been in contact with and where you have traveled recently,” the website says.
Nebraskans are also asked to take the #TestNebraskaChallenge and to nominate five friends to take the test. The page is now available in Spanish https://www.testnebraska.com/es.
