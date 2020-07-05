CENTRAL CITY — To Don Salmon of Central City, his motorcycle is more than just something he shows at the State Theater’s annual car and motorcycle show.
His white Harley Davidson motorcycle, equipped with designs of skulls and chain links, is an eye catcher. Most people, Salmon said, will look at the bike and remark how cool-looking it is. While he said it is “a really cool bike,” he said the story behind it is even cooler.
For a number of years, Salmon said, demons chased him, forcing him to fight them. In the years since, he has beaten them, but the motorcycle design serves as a reminder of where he has been and where he has gone since.
“With this little demon that sits right here (near the driver’s seat), he laughs at me every time I ride this thing,” Salmon said.
“But I am like, ‘You ain’t got nothing, man; this guy’s got it all.’”
The broken chains on the side of the motorcycle also tell a story.
“These little, broken chains right here explain my whole broken chains,” Salmon said. “The Lord has taken everything away from me and he saved me from where I was at. I was down a really, really bad path in my life and this bike tells the whole story. It is my ministry tool — it really is.”
Salmon was one of about 90 people who showed their cars and/or motorcycles at the sixth-annual car and motorcycle show in downtown Central City Sunday. The event was hosted by the State Theater Foundation.
The car and motorcycle show featured a plethora of years, makes and models.
Josh Hood, chairman of the State Theater Foundation’s car and motorcycle committee, which organized the event, said those who attended the show were given ballots to pick their top five cars and motorcycles. The votes were tallied to come up with the top 20 people’s choice award winners.
Each participant at Sunday’s show paid a registration fee that will go to the State Theater to help with its operating costs. The trophies for the top 20 winners were donated by sponsors.
Salmon said he usually shows his motorcycle at a number of shows every summer but due to COVID-19 canceling almost every one, Sunday’s show in Central City was his first this year.
Hood said he was “really excited” to be able to have the event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think everybody was ready to get out,” he said. “As soon as we announced about 2 ½ weeks ago that we were still going to have a show, every day I got a show from somebody saying, ‘You’re having it, right?’ and they were really excited about coming out. So it is really nice to be able to do something.”
Hood said the State Theater Foundation hopes to host the annual car and motorcycle show again next year.
