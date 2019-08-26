The Wastewater Treatment Plant is at capacity and is urging residents not pump water into the sanitary sewer.
In a Facebook post Monday evening, the City of Grand Island’s Public Works Department said it is facing a struggle that one staff member says “is worse than any in the last 45 years.”
Due to heavy storms this weekend and Monday morning, the department said all sewer lines in the city are running at more than full capacity. While the treatment plant is capable of handling flows more than three times the normal flow, that limit has been exceeded.
“Normal flow through the plant, including all industrial flows, averages about 13 million gallons a day,” the public works department said. “As of today, we have pushed the plant to handle 42 million gallons per day in order to help alleviate the conditions in the collection system. All of the neighborhood lines flow to one of three major collection lines: the north, west and south interceptors.”
It added: “Each of these major collection lines is now full and in danger of overflowing. Any flow greater than this will cause an overflow of systems at the treatment plant.
Due to the treatment plant running overcapacity, the Public Works Department urges Grand Island residents not to discharge water from their basement to the sanitary sewer. While there is a city ordinance prohibiting this, the department said it also contributes to the overflow of the system and the possibility of sewage backup into neighborhood homes.
“The flow from your pump may not seem like much to you, but when a large number of people do this — as we know is being done in Grand Island — it contributes to the problem we are trying to remedy,” the public works department said.
It added it is in contact with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and that they are aware of the treatment plant’s problems and how it is addressing them.