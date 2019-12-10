The Grand Island City Council discussed how to finance the future needs of the city’s wastewater system during a study session Tuesday.
John Collins, the city’s public works director, said Grand Island needs a rate study on the fees charged to both commercial and private users of the city’s wastewater system because “internal calculations showed the city would be going negative cash by 2023.”
The Wastewater Division of the Public Works Department is an enterprise fund with no property tax dollars used to support the division. The entire budget comes from wastewater customers through sanitary sewer bills.
The sewer bill for a residential customer is based on usage and standard strength for residential sewage. The sewer bills for commercial and industrial customers are based on usage plus an extra-strength component.
Collins said that currently that enterprise fund has a strong cash balance, but it is temporary.
The cost of a project that was scheduled a year ago came in high and it was delayed a year, putting $4 million in the cash reserve. There were also several other projects that contributed to the large cash balance.
“But we referred them (wastewater projects) pending a study, so we knew where we were going,” Collins said. “The time we were looking at that decision, we were looking at $120 million of cost coming up in the next couple of years. Once we looked at it and did some engineering on it, we were able to get down that cost to where there was really an extra $10.5 million that we didn’t have to spend.”
He said it’s the city’s goal to keep the rates as low as possible. But delaying a rate increase and using the cash balance would cause any future rate increase to be higher than what is being proposed.
Collins and his staff proposed to the council a rate increase of 12.3% over a five-year period starting in 2020. That would average out to a 2% to 3% increase yearly over that five-year period from 2020 to 2024. Collins said for residential users, the increase would amount to less than $1 per month.
He said if the rate increase is delayed a year and the department uses its surplus cash balance, the future rate increase could be as high as 3% to 6% and would never go down.
Collins said the 12.3% increase spread out over a five-year period will pay for all the wastewater improvements that the city needs to modernize its wastewater system and allow for future expansion of the city.
“But it is less than a dollar per home,” he said. “It will keep the system up and running all over town.”
Collins said the wastewater system in the north part of Grand Island is “structurally compromised and it will fail if we don’t do something.”
In the southern part of Grand Island, he said, there are some structural problems, “but it is almost all capacity.”
“We are a good city,” Collins said. “We are growing, but the problem is that we need a bigger pipe in the ground and more capacity.”
Councilman Chuck Haase sought the study session because of questions he had during a previous council hearing about how to best implement a wastewater rate increase. As a result of Haase’s question, Collins and his staff recalculated some of their projections and came back with an even lower rate increase than what was first proposed.
The council will take up the issue of a wastewater increase at a later meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.