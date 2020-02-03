After a glorious weekend with daily average temperatures nearly 20 degrees above the 30-year average, the start of the workweek turned cold as an arctic cold front swept through the area, plunging temperatures nearly 30 degrees below Sunday’s high of 64.
The beginning of February was nearly identical to the start of February last year when warm weather started the month before a prolonged cold spell dominated. Last February also had nearly 11 inches of snow and much more in the rural areas — a contributing factor, along with the cold weather, for the flooding disaster that took place in March.
Over the weekend, Grand Island had a high of 54 degrees on Saturday and 64 degrees on Sunday before turning colder and windy with north northeast winds at 20 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph on Monday.
On Tuesday there is a 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon, with a high near 26. Blustery winds will be from the north at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch are possible.
It will be cold Tuesday night with a low around 17, but winds will become light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday will see a high near 31, with light winds coming from the southwest, becoming south southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The low will be about 21.
Thursday’s high will be near 40, with a low of about 26. It will be slightly colder Friday, with a high of 38 and a low of 27.
The weekend will start out Saturday with a high near 41 and a low of 28. Sunday will also have a high of about 41.
Last year was much colder after a warm start for February as daily average temperatures for the month averaged 11 degrees below the 30-year average. The lowest temperature of the month was -11 degrees. The colder temperatures allowed the snow to stay and accumulate, also a contributing factor to the March flooding.
Going into February, Grand Island has received 20.9 inches of snow so far this season. There was 4.3 inches of snow during January, which led to total precipitation being 1.18 inches or .65 of an inch more than the 30-year average.
While the short-term forecast for the next week in Grand Island is not as cold as last year, when temperatures immediately took a plunge nearly 20 degrees below what is normal for the last 30 years in the community, some forecasters are calling for a deep freeze to return.
According to AccuWeather meteorologist Geoff Cornish, the polar vortex has been absent from the United States for most of winter thus far, leading to a very warm January.
Cornish said the colder air expected to slice into the central states during the first part of next week may be a sign of even more brutal Arctic air that could take root later in the month.
“We are anticipating that a strong push of Arctic air will take place into the U.S. during the second and third week of February in response to a displacement or weakening of the polar vortex during the first week of February,” AccuWeather lead long-range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Pastelok said the polar vortex is a pool of bitter air that often sits over the North Pole during winter, then weakens or becomes elongated. The frigid air that is normally locked up above the Arctic Circle can eventually break loose and move southward.
