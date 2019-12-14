Walter Crews, who celebrates his 90th birthday today, has received a whole lot of birthday cards.
“I have probably 50 to 60 cards from all over the country from people I don’t even know, wishing me a happy birthday,” he said Friday.
His mailbox, in Blanchard, Okla., was probably stuffed again Saturday.
The deluge of mail is due to the efforts of Mary Reiss and her family, who have a very high regard for Crews.
On Aug. 10, 1979, when Crews was living in Omaha, he provided emergency assistance to Reiss, who was a Grand Island 15-year-old at the time.
Reiss, her sister and two friends were driving to Omaha to see a concert by the Cars when they had a serious wreck on Interstate 80 near the Waverly exit.
Reiss, now 55, lost her right arm that day. But she knows it would have been worse if not for Crews.
The car hit a large pothole. “We swerved off and then it flipped. I think it rolled like three times,” says Reiss, who was Mary Miller at the time.
Crews wasn’t far behind. “I saw the doors fly open and I saw a girl fall out, and then another one fall out,” he recalled.
Crews pulled over and ran to help.
“I found Mary, just laying down there in the median, and her right arm was gone right below her elbow,” he said.
Crews used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Reiss kept asking, “Where’s my fingers?”
Truck drivers stopped to help. “You can’t believe how nice they were,” Crews said.
They used their CB radios to “let everybody know that there’d been a serious wreck,” and that people were hurt, he said.
One of the drivers brought Crews some towels. “I covered up Mary’s arm so she couldn’t see her arm was gone,” Crews said.
Crews asked a driver, who was with his wife, to find all the ice he could so they could wrap up Reiss’ arm.
An ambulance arrived and took her away. Crews visited her in the hospital.
“They tried to attach the arm. It looked like it was going to work there for a while,” Crews said. Blood was flowing to the fingers, as it should.
But problems developed. On Sept. 4 of that year, “they finally had to take her arm off,” Crews said.
Every year since, Reiss has sent a thank-you card to Crews on the anniversary of the accident. They’ve also exchanged Christmas cards.
Reiss and her husband, Doug, have two daughters. They have lived in Newnan, Ga., for 26 years.
A little more than 20 years ago, Crews and his wife, Rosemary, visited Reiss in Georgia. That was the first time Reiss had seen him since 1979.
Earlier this year, they reconnected.
Reiss’ daughter, Lindsey Allegood, lives in Altus, Okla., where her husband is in the Air Force. When Mary and Doug visited, they realized that Crews lives about 90 minutes from their daughter.
They had Crews’ address, but no phone number or email address, so they had no way to tell him they were coming.
The surprise visit made Crews emotional. He told them, “You just don’t know what a blessing it is,” and what the visit did for his spirits.
He lost his wife on Aug. 12, 2004.
Crews showed up for Reiss when she needed it, “and now it sounds like I showed up for him at a point where he needed somebody,” she said. It’s neat how it’s come full circle, she said.
Crews said it “was just out of the clear blue sky that they showed up. I’ve never had anything so good happen to me in all my life.”
He had the honor of meeting Allegood’s third child. The little boy, who will be four months old on Thursday, is named Asher Crews Allegood.
“Generations live on because of this man,” Lindsey Allegood said.
After the first visit, the Reisses have met Crews a couple of more times. They will see each other again when the Reisses travel to Oklahoma before Christmas.
In the cards Reiss sent to Crews, she conveyed the message that “your kindness just meant a lot to me.”
Spending time with him lately has reaffirmed the point that he’s “special” and “just a sweet, sweet guy.”
Crews is just as enthusiastic about Reiss. “You ought to meet her. She is something else,” he said.
Crews has three sons. If he had a daughter, he would want her to be just like Reiss.
Reiss is convinced that Crews saved her life.
“Oh yeah. If he hadn’t put a tourniquet on my arm, I probably would have bled to death,” she said.
“Maybe I did,” said Crews, who got choked up during the interview more than once.
Reiss, who was born in Fremont, lived in Grand Island from the time she was 14 until she was 18. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1982.
One of 10 children, she has two siblings who live in Grand Island, Donna Schuett and Mike Miller. A sister, Jo Gakemeier, lives in Aurora.
Crews was in the Navy for almost five years, including the Korean Conflict.
He learned first aid in the Navy. He remembers helping his fellow sailors when they were injured.
But medicine was not his specialty. “I was a diesel engine man on a mine sweeper. You don’t want to be on mine sweepers. We were less than 20% of the Navy personnel in the Korean War and we were right at 41% of the Navy casualties in the Korean War.”
Allegood says Crews is an active member of his church. He’s also a member of his VFW post.
When Crews saw the accident in 1979, he didn’t think twice. “I bailed out of that car and was down there as fast as I could get there.”
Has Crews stopped to help other people over the years?
“Oh yeah. I’ve done that. I try to be helpful to people.” But other people have also been helpful to him. So it works both ways.
If you’d like to send a 90th birthday card to Crews, his address is 701 N. Van Buren Ave., Blanchard, OK 73010.
