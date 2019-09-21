Gracie Perkins enjoys volleyball and she enjoys life.
The 13-year-old plays on one of the volleyball teams at Walnut Middle School. Although she joined only a few weeks ago, it’s obvious that she loves being on the team.
Her mother, Deana, says Gracie “celebrates every little success.”
The joyous expression she wears in volleyball matches isn’t anything unusual. Deana says Gracie, who has Down syndrome, is a happy person.
“The things that make Gracie different are things that I celebrate. She has a perspective that in my opinion is amazing,” Deana says.
Gracie “loves everything she does. Whether it’s something that you and I feel is mundane and not worth our time, she takes joy in having accomplished that. And how much better does it get than that? What better perspective can we have?”
Deana adopted Gracie when she was 5 and a half years old.
After Gracie talked to her gym teacher about playing volleyball, the gym teacher came to Deana, asking if she could take part in volleyball. She plays on Walnut’s seventh-grade D team.
“She is a wonderful asset to the team,” says coach Angela Wiegert. “She’s just another seventh-grader playing volleyball. And we’re having fun.”
She gets along well with her 11 teammates. “They support her and cheer her on in everything she does,” Wiegert said.
“She likes volleyball because she loves to be a part of the team. She wants to be included,” her mother said. “She wants to be like any other kid.”
Gracie “doesn’t recognize that she’s any different. Because in truth, she really isn’t,” Deana said.
“She has a very healthy concept of who she is. If you ask her what kind of person she is, she’s going to tell you. She’s a nice girl. She’s going to tell you she’s happy. And when she does get her teenage attitude, which she definitely has at times, she generally will snap out of it if we just say. ‘Gracie, are you happy or are you grumpy?’ And she’ll say with the most fake smile that she can put on her face, ‘I’m happy.’”
When her parents ask her to do something, she says OK, and she does it.
“We run into some funny things because of that willingness,” Deana said. “She decided she was going to unload the dishwasher the other day and unloaded a full dishwasher. And it wasn’t until later in the day that I realized that the dishes were dirty. But to her, she didn’t notice that they were dirty. She put them away.”
Chores don’t bother her. “She’s eager to help. The joy for her of contributing is much greater than any burden,” Deana said. “She loves to help.”
Deana has two older kids, and her husband, Chuck, is the father of five, who are also grown.
Deana decided to adopt because she “wasn’t ready to be done being a mom.”
Deana deliberately sought out a child who has Down syndrome. She found an organization called Reece’s Rainbow, which advocates for orphans on the international level that have developmental disabilities.
Gracie was an orphan. To adopt her, Deana made two trips to the Russian city of Novosibirsk.
Gracie is happy playing volleyball and doing everything else she does.
“She wakes up in the morning with a smile on her face. And she goes to bed with a smile on her face,” Deana said. “That’s what she’s about.”
People with Down syndrome are known to be very stubborn and strong-willed. “And she is all of that. But she’s also very compliant and she’s very sweet,” Deana said. “She likes to make people happy.”
In school, she likes art, music and physical education. She likes all of her classes, her mother said.
If Gracie wants to, her mother will help her pursue another sport. “She’s an avid swimmer,” Deana said. “She’s great at it.” She has also played softball and ridden horses. “If she’s interested in it, I’ll find a way to have her in it,” Deana said.
In volleyball matches, Gracie serves from the front row.
“I try to be very mindful of any limitations she may have, and especially in a team setting. Because I don’t want her to make a bad experience for others,” Deana said. But by the same token, “what she brings to a team isn’t always measured in points.”
If people are hesitant to approach someone with a disability, Deana says they shouldn’t judge a book by its cover.
There’s so much more to a person than their medical diagnosis. Deana said.
“Down syndrome doesn’t define who Gracie is,” she said. It is just “one aspect of who she is. She is Gracie. She is a child that revels in the love of family. She didn’t have one for five years. She had staff that took care of her and did it without love.”
For those staff members, it was just a job.
To her mother, Gracie is a girl who wakes up with a smile on her face. “That’s her way of just recognizing that she’s loved. She’s part of a family. And Grand Island Public schools is part of her family too.”
Her experience at Newell Elementary and Walnut have been “amazing,” said Deana, who was touched that the gym teacher asked if her daughter could be on the volleyball team.
Deana doesn’t feel that “Gracie is any more special than any of the other girls on the team. These other girls on the team are every bit the same kind of kid that she is.”
Gracie has to deal with some things the other kids don’t. But she does them with a smile on her face.
“That’s probably the most exceptional thing about her,” Deana said.
