Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium will soon honor veterans beyond just World War I and World War II as part of a project announced Tuesday afternoon.
At a press conference, Traci Skalberg, executive director of the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation, said that as part of the ongoing Memorial Stadium renovation project, the foundation hopes to raise funds to place a memorial wall on the interior of the east side of Memorial Stadium.
Jim Kahrhoff, fundraising co-chairman for the Memorial Stadium renovation project, said the memorial wall will honor 173 fallen veterans from Hall County who served in battles in Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and the Afghan liberation, in addition to honoring those who died serving in World War I and World War II. He said the GIPS Foundation needs to raise about $537,000 to make a memorial wall a reality, which he felt the foundation could do.
“It is not too late to get involved in this campaign,” Skalberg said. “We are grateful to the hundreds of donors who have helped us so far. As we get closer to the finish line, we want everyone to jump in because it is a community project, a community stadium and our Memorial Stadium. We would like everyone to jump in and help with our Memorial Stadium.”
Skalberg said, in addition to listing the names of fallen Hall County veterans, the memorial wall will feature a touch-screen display that will allow people to look up information on each of the veterans.
“With the help of our Hall County veterans service office, we have compiled a list and we are seeking the public’s help to provide more help on these Hall County heroes,” Skalberg said.
Those who have information on these fallen veterans are urged to contact the GIPS Foundation at (308) 385-5900.
GIPS Marketing and Communications Coordinator Jack Sheard said the memorial wall is special to the district as it represents “the ‘memorial’ part of Memorial Stadium.”
Superintendent Tawana Grover said the memorial wall is a way to pay homage to veterans who “made the ultimate sacrifice.”
“This portion of the project is going to bring even greater value to our community, as well as to our students,” Grover said. “We look forward to adding this to part of our curriculum and our students will have the opportunity to come and learn more about local heroes who made a difference right here in their hometown and nearby.”
