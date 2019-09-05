People involved in Alzheimer’s care, support and research look forward to the day they can celebrate Alzheimer’s first survivor.
Fundraising will help make that happen. But the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s also has other functions.
Money raised goes to support people who are facing Alzheimer’s, including caregivers.
The annual walk is also a celebration of the community support and the work that has gone into funding the research, says Cassie Larreau-Bailey, who works with the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Alzheimer’s “can be an incredibly lonely disease,” Larreau-Bailey says. People fighting that battle will enjoy the chance to get together Sunday at Sucks Lake.
The time for togetherness begins with registration at 12:30 p.m. A light lunch will be served for participants, featuring Runzas, potato chips and fruit.
Games for kids and face painting will be provided.
Because it’s National Grandparents Day, kids will be able to write letters or draw pictures for their grandparents. They’ll also have a chance to create generic letters and drawings, which will be delivered to people who are not their actual grandparents.
People will speak at a flower ceremony beginning at 1:45 p.m.
Participants may register for the walk in advance by visiting https://act.alz.org. They may also register on Sunday.
“It’s a very family-friendly event,” says Larreau-Bailey, who lives in Kearney.
Fundraising won’t end for a couple of months. “And every dollar counts as far as finding a cure,” she says.
Braden Manolidis of Grand Island, who is part of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s planning committee, knows first-hand about the effects of memory loss.
His great-aunt, Barb Karlee, forgot simple things in her day-to-day life. She passed away in 2009.
His grandmother, Phyllis Manolidis, also had memory problems. She died in 2017 at the age of 94. “If she would have been with us a few more years, I think things would have gotten really bad for her,” her grandson says.
Manolidis, 39, says the Alzheimer’s Association is a good cause.
The organization works hard on treatments, prevention and a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association also organizes in-person support groups, and sponsors a free nationwide 24/7 helpline if anyone just needs to talk, Manolidis said.
A total of 34,000 Nebraskans live with the disease, Larreau-Bailey said.
Another sobering fact: Between 2000 and 2017, deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased by 145 percent.
