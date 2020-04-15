Even though the Walgreens on Webb Road had a sign on the door Wednesday saying “We’re temporarily closed,” the drug store is not really closed.
The Walgreens location just shut down for cleaning on Wednesday. The store will reopen again Thursday.
Even though the store was closed, the drive-thru pharmacy was open Wednesday evening.
A woman at the pharmacy said the entire store will reopen as usual Thursday.
