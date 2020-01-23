The Animal Assisted Therapy program at CHI Health is hosting Wag Therapy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island and CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
The event will take place in the main lobbies at both locations.
According to a press release, the program provides a distraction from stress and anxiety for patients, staff and hospital visitors. Dogs that are part of the program are licensed pet therapy dogs from Midlands Pet Therapy.
Research also shows that pets can lessen depression and anxiety, decrease feelings of loneliness and interacting with animal increases oxytocin, which makes people feel happier and help the body heal. Other researchers found petting your own dog could reduce your blood pressure. Studies now show that interacting with animals increases the hormone oxytocin, which makes us feel happier. It also can help the body heal.
