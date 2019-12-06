Local Wreaths Across America organizers are seeking volunteers to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves at the Veterans Cemetery in Grand Island.
A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the United Veterans Club at 1914 W. Capital Ave. Then after the ceremony the wreaths will be laid on the graves.
Volunteers can come to the ceremony and then proceed to the cemetery or they can meet at the cemetery at the corner of Capital and Webb Road at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, according to Billie Herron, one of the local organizers for Wreaths Across America.
Herron said the local group was successful in raising $18,000 so that there will enough wreaths to put one on all 1,100 graves at the cemetery.
“It is very exciting that we were able to raise enough money so that we will have a wreath on every grave,” she said.
In past years they only had enough wreaths for every other grave.
Grand Island Express will be transporting the wreaths from Maine to Grand Island and the company is a big supporter of the local effort, Herron said.
Herron said that Wreaths Across America was started by a tree farmer in Maine and has blossomed into something that takes place all over the country.
She said the purpose is to “remember, honor and teach about veterans.” She said they are confident that they will get people to help with the event.
“This community is amazing at honoring veterans,” she said.
Herron cautioned volunteers to dress for the weather as it could be cold that day.
