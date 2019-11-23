Nearly 200 volunteers gathered before 7 a.m., Saturday at Trinity Lutheran School to pack 900 Thanksgiving food baskets for families in Central Nebraska.
After the more than a quarter of a century that Project Hunger has been providing Thanksgiving dinners to the needy, the operation Saturday went efficiently and was completed in less than 90 minutes.
The packing of the food baskets was done in an assembly line fashion as volunteers, carrying the boxes, went down three lines of tables set up in the school’s gym, putting various food items in their boxes.
According to Doug Winder of Project Hunger, each box had a ham, a five-pound bag of potatoes, corn, green beans, pears, pineapple, Jell-O, pudding, brownies, pumpkin pie and dinner rolls — the whole works for a Thanksgiving dinner.
There was another group of volunteers stocking the items on the tables. Others were assembling the boxes. By 8:20 a.m. the job was completed. The boxes were then picked up by more than 30 Grand Island and area social service agencies to be distributed to their clients.
“We were here last night getting the potatoes and bread and everything else ready for a little over an hour for the big run today,” Winder said.
He said such an undertaking is made possible by the hundreds of volunteers who show up to serve their community.
“Grand Island has got a great big heart and they always step up when there is stuff that needs to be done,” Winder said.
Project Hunger was started in Grand Island in 1990 by a group of ministers and others who wanted to make sure there was enough food available to feed the needy in the community. Winder said at the time, the community food pantry “was bouncing all over town and ended up at the Salvation Army.”
“Project Hunger is an agency that sees to it that people are fed,” he said.
Their work can be seen throughout the community during the year, whether it’s the Sunday meal at the Gathering Table, at food pantries at the Salvation Army and Crossroads, food for school kids through the backpack programs, helping to form a food pantry at Grand Island Senior High School or helping area agencies throughout Central Nebraska.
“We reach out wherever we can help,” Winder said.
Project Hunger started the Thanksgiving food basket program after Farmland Industries donated hams to the program, he said. For nearly the first decade, the Project Hunger volunteers filled the basket in the hallways of the school. But each year, the need continued to grow and the program moved into the school’s gym for more space.
The food for the program comes from Hy-Vee, which provides Project Hunger a generous discount. The money used to buy the food comes from donations, special fundraisers, grants and other sources. Winder said 97 percent of the money donated to the organization is spent to feed the area’s hungry.
“We are all volunteers as we have no paid staff,” he said.
Winder said he started helping out with Project Hunger in 1994 because “I wanted to help people.”
And he said the need increases every year. This year is a specially needy year because of the weather hardships caused by flooding during the spring and summer.
“People have lost a lot this year, so we are giving them Thanksgiving,” Winder said. “Demand at the food pantries is up. The needs are everywhere.”
About half the volunteers loading the Thanksgiving food boxes were high school kids from Grand Island Senior High School, including students from the Junior Air Force ROTC program, the National Honor Society and Northwest High School’s Future Business Leaders of America.
“These kids do a lot for our community,” Winder said.
There were also a lot of kids from area churches that support the program.
A GISH freshman from the ROTC program helping Saturday was Emma Christensen, who was volunteering for the first time with Project Hunger.
Christensen said community service is a big part of the Junior ROTC program.
“I thought it would be fun coming here today to help,” she said. “I’m really happy that we are helping people.”
Two volunteers from Northwest’s FBLA chapter were Emily Krupicka and Emelia Richling. They are both sophomores.
They said FBLA members believe in giving back to their community and Project Hunger was a good organization to do that. It also instills in the students a sense of community involvement and being part of a greater community.
“I think it is really important giving back to the community,” Krupicka said.
Richling said this was her first really big project as a community service volunteer and being part of an army of 200 volunteers.
“This is really amazing,” she said. “I really enjoy doing this and I think it is really important to give back.”
Both students said it was their way of saying thanks for being part of a greater community of people who help one another.
Karl Hughes has been a Project Hunger volunteer since its beginning in 1990.
Hughes said during the years of doing the Thanksgiving food basket program, it has been a joy for him and others to see the involvement of young people as volunteers.
“It helps them to understand that we have a greater need than just ourselves in the community,” he said. “We are all here to help our community. We have a lot of hungry folks who do not have the means to handle the Thanksgiving meal.”
Hughes said people can donate or volunteer for Project Hunger at www.projecthunger.org.
