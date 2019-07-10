Grand Island Hall County Emergency Management Director Jon Rosenlund issued a call for volunteers Wednesday to help in response to flooding on the Platte River.
At least 50 volunteers are needed at 4 p.m. today in Alda to fill and move sandbags, preferably people with shovels, pickups and trailers. Volunteers should meet at the Alda Community Center, 3410 U.S. Highway 30.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday morning extended a flood warning for the Platte River near Grand Island until 7 p.m. Monday. There’s a flood warning for the Wood River near Alda from 7 a.m. Thursday until further notice.
The floodwaters are expected to crest in Gibbon Wednesday afternoon, to crest in Wood River around noon Thursday and to crest in Alda at midday Friday. At 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, the Wood River Diversion at Grand Island was at 14.01 feet. At this time, a prediction for the Wood River Diversion is not available. The Platte River at Grand Island is expected to crest Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the National Weather Service Office in Hastings.
However, Alda is expecting high water starting early Thursday morning, so preparations for flooding will start at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Hall County is monitoring Silver Creek, Prairie Creek, Dry Creek, and Moore’s Creek. At this time, the outlook regarding these creeks that are northwest and northeast of Grand Island is very optimistic.
Immediate notification will be issued if the forecast changes in any way via media / social network outlets.
If any other questions, call the Emergency Management/911 Dept. Office: (308) 385-5360 or email emergencymanagement@grand-island.com.