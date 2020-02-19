Volunteers are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Capital Avenue to dismantle the 1,220 wreaths placed there for Wreaths Across America.
All help is welcome. For questions or more information, call La Vonne Catron at (308) 382-2663.
