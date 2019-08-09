Volunteers are needed to help with cleanup at the Grand Island Cemetery.
Donations to help replace trees destroyed in this week’s storm would also be appreciated.
Also needed are volunteers to help at Pier and Ryder parks. Barry Burrows, City of Grand Island Parks Superintendent who oversees maintenance of city parks, said volunteers could assist by dragging small branches into piles.
Those wishing to help should wear appropriate foot gear (shoes or boots) and work gloves. Bring lawn tools such as rakes. Branches/twigs can be placed in multiple piles throughout parks. Removal of large tree branches (requiring use of a chainsaw) will be done by city employees. City staff will then pick up piles of tree debris.
Burrows also requests that park visitors don ot drive vehicles such as pickups across parks land, because the vehicles can damage sprinklers, etc.
Anyone who can help in any way should contact Todd McCoy at Grand Island Parks and Recreation, (308) 385-5444.