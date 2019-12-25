Approximately 250 volunteers helped to serve meals to hundreds of people at an annual event Wednesday.
St. Pauls Lutheran Church hosted its 22nd annual community Christmas dinner. A traditional meal of turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, rolls and pie was served. Ed Meedel, coordinator of the annual event, said the church expected to serve about 1,000 meals to those who eat at the church and to those who are delivered a meal.
Meedel said volunteers worked to prepare for Wednesday’s meal beginning Dec. 21. He said volunteers prepared about 800 pounds of turkeys by roasting them, carving them and placing them in refrigerated containers to pick up and heat up on Wednesday morning.
In addition to the turkey, Meedel said St. Pauls members and community members baked pies for the annual dinner which were brought in beginning on Dec. 22.
“Many help before the holiday as we prepare the meal and also those who bake pies,” he said. “We also have volunteers who are down here and help serve the meal, be hosts to our guests and visitors and runners to make sure all the areas of food have all the food they need.”
Meedel said that while many of the volunteers are St. Pauls members, the church also invites community members to volunteer at the event.
“We really try to encourage community members to come and join us,” he said. “It is not a Lutheran thing, it is a community thing. We do get those who are not members or affiliated with St. Pauls volunteering. It is just a way that they can serve others on Christmas Day.”
Nancy Schmerdtmann said she volunteered at the annual community Christmas dinner for the past 18 years.
She said “one of the many hats I wear” this year was coordinating all of the approximately 250 volunteers for the event.
“In early November, we put out sign-up sheets in the gathering area here at the church. There was a sign-up sheet for each job. There are about 20 different jobs,” she said. “Congregation members could sign up that way. Community members could come into the church and sign up or they could call the church office and sign up that way.”
Schmerdtmann said volunteers of all ages helped out at the dinner Wednesday. She said the event is “a good opportunity” for families to volunteer.
“We use the younger children as ‘helping hands,’” Schmerdtmann said. “They help with carrying a plate if there is a family in need who is unable to do that. We try to do our best to help handicapped people, so that if they are unable to go through the line themselves, they can have one of the helping hands do it for them.”
Evie Laub said she has volunteering at the dinner every year for the past 20 years. She said she chooses to do so because “that is what Jesus would want us to do.”
“It is just wonderful to see all of these people come,” Laub said. “We are so happy to serve today.”
As part of her volunteerism Wednesday, Laub said she came in at 6:30 a.m. and finished preparing dressing by placing about 15 large roasting pans of it in the oven to reheat. She said the last pan of dressing was in the oven by 8 a.m. Wednesday.
“I really appreciate being able to serve Jesus in this way,” Laub said. “This is just a really special, happy occasion. There are so many people who have given up their day to come here and help out.”
Blake Fisher of Fort Collins, Colo. said this is the fourth year he has volunteered at the community dinner. He said he visits his family every year and volunteers at the event with his 88-year-old mother.
“My mom volunteers all the time,” Fisher said. “This was something she said we should try, so this is something that has become part of our Christmas routine. We really enjoy it and have a lot of fun.”-Fisher
Fisher said his job Wednesday was to wait tables and “make sure everybody has their water, their punch and their coffee.”
“This is all about helping others and getting into the Christmas spirit,” he said.
Meedel said he was appreciative of all the volunteers who helped make Wednesday’s dinner a success.
“There is nothing that makes you happier than serving others and trying to add to their day,” he said. “I think that is where all our hearts are.”
