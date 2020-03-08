It was a full house at the Burlington Street Station in Grand Island on Sunday as the Hall County Historical Society held a program on “The World’s Oldest Profession.”
Local historians Michelle Nielsen Setlik and Sue Clement shared the history of Grand Island’s public houses, madams, prostitutes, city regulations, and the town’s efforts to police the world’s oldest profession during a 50-year span from 1870 to 1920.
According to Setlik’s and Clement’s program, the first house of prostitution appeared in Grand Island at the outset of its history in 1870, when a Civil War veteran and his wife opened the “Prairie House” near Fifth and Elm streets, which at the time was outside of town. In those early decades, as Grand Island grew, so did the business of prostitution.
Like in many communities, the brothels began to gather in certain areas of town. In Grand Island, it was in an area nicknamed the “The Burnt Out District.” But as Grand Island continued its growth, brothels were forced to move as more schools, churches and homes began to populate the community. There was a short-lived effort of local ministers who started a White Cross League chapter to drive out prostitution, but it was eventually city ordinances and a change in society’s attitude fines that did away with area brothels.
Setlik said the roots of their program started about a year and a half ago when she was interviewed by a journalist about the revitalization of Downtown Grand Island. At that time, she was asked about prostitution in the early years of the community’s development.
Clement, who was a speaker for the Nebraska Humanities, once gave a program about “working women in Hall County,” which included prostitution.
She said she and Setlik decided to collaborate and do a program for the Hall County Historical Society’s “Voices of the Past” program.
“We approached it from a historical and statistical standpoint, but we wanted to come at it from a direction that people would be interested in hearing about,” Clement said.
“We wanted to make sure to preserve the humanity of the people involved, because they were people,” Setlik said. “No one wants to become a prostitute. It was a life that a lot of people fell into. We wanted to make sure that we were sensitive to that.”
They said that for some women, prostitution was a means of survival and a way to providing a living for themselves and their families, especially single women who had children.
Setlik said over the years, there have been stories told about prostitution in the community, many told in a colorful manner. But, for some of the women involved, prostitution was a means to an end in a society that was oppressive and hostile. This was also the age when the suffrage movement began because of America’s hostile attitude toward women’s rights.
Setlik said prostitution wasn’t unique to Grand Island.
“Every large community in Nebraska had prostitution,” she said. “But we wanted to focus on it in Grand Island during those first 50 years.”
One of the back stories was about a prostitute named Venus Weber, who operated a brothel in Grand Island in the early 20th century.
She said Weber is known as notorious madam in Grand Island, but she came from a large farming family and was married when she was 17 years old and became a farmer’s wife. But, Setlik said, her husband died and left her with young children, She said Weber then left her children in the care of relatives and started to make her own way in the world.
“That was kind of how Venus Weber was born,” Setlik said. “It wasn’t anything she wanted for herself, but she made of it the best that she could in creating a life for herself and her children.”
Setlik said Weber eventually left the business of being a madam and had a successful life for her and her children.
Clement said prostitution started small at the beginning of the community and grew as the community did. But as the town grew, she said society’s attitudes and laws changed about prostitution. In the early days of Grand Island, while there were laws about prostitution, Clement said “accommodations” were made that kept the oldest profession in the world going.
“Then there was a shift, and it became a lot more difficult to make it a profitable business,” Clement said.
But while society clamped down on prostitution, it still continued and at times flourished, such as during World War II. But it mainly operated in society’s shadows.
In the early 1950s, a national magazine article referenced prostitution in Grand Island during the war. As a result, the community worked hard to live down the effects the article had on the public perception.
